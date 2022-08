Imran Khan’s terrorism charges put Pakistan on edge

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan surrounded his home to prevent police from arresting him for terrorism.

Why it matters: Since his ousting in April, Khan has mobilized huge crowds while railing against the government and breaking a long-held taboo by criticizing the military. The threat of arrest raises the stakes of this confrontation considerably.

Driving the news: At a rally on Saturday, Khan named a police chief and a judge implicated in a treason case against one of his aides and said: ‘We won’t spare you, we will prosecute you in justice,” according to Reuters.

The police considered it a direct threat and accused Khan of spreading terrorism. Pakistan’s information minister accused him of “inciting the people to violence, lawlessness, rebellion and riots”. Pakistan’s media regulator also banned live coverage of Khan’s speeches.

Between the lines: Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gill was arrested after calling on the military to reject ‘illegal orders’ from their superiors, hinting that military leaders have turned on Khan but the base stands behind him.

Analysts believe the military, Pakistan’s most powerful institution, helped bring Khan to power and then deposed him.

Khan’s removal in a no-confidence vote remains highly controversial.

The new government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, says Khan’s economic mismanagement has been its downfall. Pakistan is in the midst of a debt crisis made worse by soaring food and fuel prices. Khan claims, without evidence, that his ouster was orchestrated by the United States because he was too close to China and Russia. The United States denies it, but Khan’s anti-American rhetoric has energized his supporters.

What we’re watching: Khan is back in campaign mode with a strong sense of grievance and a devoted support base, a role the former cricketer star, who has already spent two decades in opposition, is well suited to.

His party won a landslide upset in regional elections last month, and Khan has held huge rallies to pressure the government to hold a snap election. , Pakistan specialist at the Wilson Center. “[D]Functional and repressive policies play to his strengths as a populist and allow him to channel public outrage to his advantage.”

What’s next: Khan’s lawyer said on Monday he was granted three days’ bail before his arrest, which likely means he won’t be arrested during that time. However, the Islamabad High Court has launched a separate contempt of court proceeding over Khan’s comments about the judge.

For now, Khan’s supporters have vowed to stay outside his home. “The police will have to step over our bodies before they get to him. He is our last hope,” one man told the BBC. If Khan is arrested, “we will take control of Islamabad”, threatened a former senior member of Khan’s party. .

Worth noting: The government seems more focused on the feud with Khan than responding to the floods that killed more than 600 people, notes Brookings’ Madiha Afzal.

