Why Pakistan’s plan to silence Imran Khan could backfire





Imran Khan has been making invective since even before his ouster from the post of Pakistani Prime Minister during a parliamentary vote of no confidence on April 9. In the weeks leading up to, and seeing that the end was near, Khan took mass, very- produced rallies for his centrist Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to denounce political opponents, whom he has accused of plotting a US-backed coup to overthrow him. These protests have only grown and become more vitriolic in recent weeks as the cricketing icon has turned his anger on the military establishment that aided his political rise before abandoning him.

Matters came to a head on Sunday when police charged Khan under anti-terrorism legislation over a speech he gave on Saturday in Islamabad, in which he pledged to prosecute officers and a judge for arrest and torture. presumed to be a close associate.

So far Khan remains free and his supporters have threatened to stage mass protests if he is arrested. “If Khan is indeed arrested, all bets would be off and the country could see heightened risks of political violence in major cities,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy Asia program director at the Woodrow Wilson Center. “Khan likes to lean on a rabid base of support that wouldn’t sit still.”

The controversy centers on Shahbaz Gill, a former cabinet minister and special aide to Khan, who earlier this month urged soldiers to disobey “unlawful orders” from their military leaders in a televised address. Gill has been charged with sedition – a crime punishable by death – and claims he was tortured during interrogation. (A senior PTI official provided photos of bruises Gill allegedly sustained while in custody, though TIME was unable to independently verify the contents.)

Khan came to his friend’s defense by criticizing the Pakistani police inspector general and judge held responsible for Gill’s arrest. “You too get ready, we will also take action against you,” Khan was quoted as saying. “You should all be ashamed.”

The Pakistani judiciary later considered these comments – and the threats to sue the police and the judge – as an explicit threat and filed a complaint against him. However, the High Court in Islamabad has granted Khan “bail” until Thursday, which for now blocks his possible arrest.

Either way, Khan’s speeches were banned from live streaming by satellite inside Pakistan after the national regulator accused him of making “baseless allegations” against the state and of “spreading hate speech”. The order was met with pushback across the political divide. “To completely banish a political leader from the media is not the best policy,” tweeted former Pakistani senator Farhatullah Babar of the centre-left opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). “It risks making someone larger than life without meaning to and without deserving it.”

It’s also unclear how effective such a ban would be. Khan has more than 17 million Twitter followers, which exceeds the ratings of many top nighttime news shows in Pakistan. Access to YouTube was reportedly cut across the country on Sunday in an apparent attempt to restrict a live speech he was giving in the northern town of Rawalpindi.

To be sure, Khan’s predicament is just the latest salvo as nuclear-armed Pakistan spirals from crisis to crisis, with potentially serious implications for regional and global security. In addition to a hyper-polarized political environment, the nation of 230 million is blighted by runaway inflation that hit 24.9% in July and a government that has been unable to improve the economy. and who has a heavy hand on opponents. On August 29, the IMF is due to meet to negotiate another bailout. But the specter of political unrest threatens to shake an already precarious economic tightrope. “No matter how you slice it, it’s a very difficult and unstable time for Pakistan,” Kugelman says.

Is the Pakistani army preparing to act?

Despite an often strained relationship, Pakistan is an invaluable security partner for the United States vis-à-vis neighboring Afghanistan, where the Taliban returned to power a year ago.

The instability in Pakistan, including rumors of splits between pro and anti-Khan factions in the military, undermines this invaluable security apparatus. On August 10, the Pakistani Taliban claimed to have regained control of part of the Swat district in the far north of the country. It is a precarious time for the Pakistani military to be divided and distracted.

For Samina Yasmeen, director of the Center for Muslim States and Societies at the University of Western Australia, the new government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of the center-right PML-N party – brother of Khan’s longtime enemy , Nawaz Sharif – made the mistake of allowing Khan to ‘stir up the hysteria’ but is now facing ‘even more instability’ by clumsily putting down. “It’s not just the fact that Pakistan is a nuclear state,” she said. “It is because this state has a lot of people. If there are clashes, then you really don’t know where it’s going to go.

Tellingly, Khan has toned down his anti-American attacks in recent weeks, presumably leaving the door open for improved relations with Washington should he engineer a miraculous return to power. Instead, he ramped up attacks on the military, which he sarcastically dubbed “neutrals” in response to statements from brass hats insisting they don’t meddle in politics. Even ruling PML-N figures have now embraced the quip, hammering home the fact that the generals who ruled Pakistan for half of its 75-year history remain kingmakers today.

The charges against Khan have in particular galvanized the enmity of his supporters against Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who they say was a key driver behind Khan’s ouster. 69 years old. “In the eyes of Khan’s supporters, Bajwa’s transformation from revered to reviled…is one of the most striking lessons in this ongoing saga,” Kugelman says.

The reality is, of course, that Khan’s path to power was possible because the military supported him, and then he lost power when they withdrew their support. Overall, the reputation of the generals took a hit across the political spectrum. When six senior army officers, including a top general, died in a helicopter crash in early August, the overwhelming reaction on social media was far from sympathetic, with many mockingly expressing their condolences for the plane rather than for the lives lost.

Pakistani society has rarely been so polarized, with half the country treating Khan as a savior and the other half as the devil incarnate. “In fact, what he did was divide the country,” Yasmeen says. “It’s a bit like Trump [in the U.S.]. And if the United States has not yet fully recovered, how can a country like Pakistan recover? »

The question is whether the generals will remain seated if widespread protests erupt amid a brewing economic disaster. The Pakistani military willingly seized power when it thought things were spiraling out of control, most recently in 1999. But the generals realized they preferred to pull the strings from the shadows. The question is whether this view has changed. “I can’t see the military taking over,” Yasmeen says, “But part of me is thinking, it’s gone so wrong, could there be any [in the army] who thinks that would be the right thing?

