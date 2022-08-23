Trump hid, oh, just 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago: report – Rolling Stone





The federal government has recovered more than 300 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate since he left office, with at least half of the documents recovered during the National Archives’ initial search of the compound. of Trump in Palm Beach in January of this year.

According to the New York Times, the discovery of the initial batch of classified documents by the agency responsible for documenting and preserving historical records prompted Trump officials to drop an additional unknown number of documents from the government in June, and precipitated the federal raid on Mar-a-Largo earlier this month, during which additional documents were seized by the FBI. At least one box of salvaged materials has been designated with the highest level of classification by the federal government.

News of the extent of Trump’s stash of state secrets comes just hours after the former president filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Justice Department from “further reconsidering seized documents,” stating that “the integrity of these documents is important not only for [Trump] but also to the institution of the Presidency. In the filing, Trump also calls for a federal watchdog — a so-called “special handler” — to be appointed to further oversee the Mar-a-Lago investigation.

“The government has refused to provide President Trump with any reason for the sweeping and unprecedented search of his home. To date, the government has failed to legitimize its historic decision to raid the home of a president who had been fully cooperative,” the lawsuit states. “The documents seized at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022 were seized from President Trump and were created during his tenure as Madam President. Consequently, the documents are “presumed privileged” until proven otherwise… Only an evaluation by a neutral examiner, a special master, can guarantee the sanctity of these privileged documents. »

In February, the National Archives confirmed that their January search had uncovered 15 boxes containing documents allegedly removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Archives Act – among them the self-proclaimed “love letters” of Trump to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. A source familiar with the matter told the Times that this first batch of documents also included documents from the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency “covering a variety of topics of national security interest.” Sources also previously revealed to the media that Trump kept sensitive nuclear weapons-related documents at Mar-a-Lago – a claim that Trump quickly dismissed as a “hoax”, doubling down on claims that the ongoing investigation into his possession of classified documents is simply a partisan witch hunt orchestrated by “radical left-wing Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for president in 2024.”

Suspicions by the Justice Department that additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago following the search of the National Archives led federal authorities to issue a subpoena in May seeking the return of additional documents. After meeting with government officials to hand over the said documents, two of Trump’s lawyers — including Christina Bobb, a former anchor for the right-wing pro-Trump activist One America News Network — signed a statement on June 3 listing all of the unauthorized documents to be released. Mar-a-Lago had been turned over to federal authorities, the Times reported.

However, a subsequent review of Mar-a-Lago security footage by the Justice Department following the June 3 statement showed individuals clearly commuting with boxes of classified material previously seized from the compound. from the club, prompting additional witness interviews that ultimately led to the August 8 FBI raid. domain. The unsealed federal search warrant tied to this latest search revealed that the Justice Department was investigating the embattled former president for possible violations of the Espionage Act.

Since the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s paranoia against the federal government and its shrinking circle of sycophants has escalated dramatically. A Rolling Stone report from early August revealed that the ex-president had recently become increasingly concerned that someone close to him might be “wearing a wire” or that his personal communications were being monitored “by Biden”. The investigation has also led several right-wing politicians to demand the “defunding” of the FBI and the Justice Department for “weaponizing” federal agencies.

“When I worked for him, it was an everyday obsession [about] who was leaking, who was cooperating with what. He regularly asked me and others, ‘Do you think I can trust this person?’ or ‘Do you trust this person?’ or tell me to “go find the leak,” Stephanie Grisham, a former senior aide to Trump, told Rolling Stone. “Trump demands total loyalty, and yet he turns on people all the time. And now he’s in this situation where he and his men are wondering who among them might be giving some of his most confidential information to the FBI.

