reddy: Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi and raises Polavaram project issue





Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Monday. He raised many key issues related to the state, including the Polavaram project, compensation of resource gap funds, rationality of beneficiary coverage under the National Food Security Act, arrears of Telangana Discoms to the state and special category status, among other things, ET learned. This is Reddy’s second meeting with the prime minister in three months. According to an official statement from the CMO, during the interaction, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to help complete the construction of the Polavaram project at the earliest and urged him to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55 548.87 crore as a technical advisor. Committee had already approved.

Additionally, Reddy reportedly asked the Prime Minister to expedite the approval of the revised cost estimate for the project. During his half-hour meeting with the Prime Minister, the CM sought quick approval for a higher estimate of the cost of the project, from the initial estimated cost of Rs 35,000 crore, as the government of the state is struggling to undertake rehabilitation. and resettlement work due to the high cost of the projects, sources said. Polavaram is a multipurpose irrigation project under construction. Party MP Vijayasai Reddy told ET that the meeting with the Prime Minister went well and a number of issues regarding the state were raised by the CM. “In fact, on August 25, there will be a meeting with the senior officials of the center with our delegation and the discussion of the issues will be brought forward.” The CM,ET learned that he has also requested the Prime Minister to release funds of Rs 32,625 crore under the Resource Gap Fund for various bills pending under the 10th Pay Commission including social security and other pensions over the period 2014-15. A special class status, he said, will spur industrial sector growth, job creation and tax breaks, thereby reducing the burden on the state. The CM has also sought approvals for the establishment of 12 other medical colleges in the state, an integrated steel mill in YSR district and approvals to allocate beach sand minerals to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation, which could attract investment of Rs 20,000 crore.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/andhra-chief-minister-jagan-mohan-reddy-meets-pm-modi-raises-polavaram-project-issue/articleshow/93719243.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos