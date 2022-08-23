Government sends mixed signals over Imran Khan’s arrest





ISLAMABAD:

The ruling coalition sent mixed signals on Monday over its decision to arrest PTI leader Imran Khan and appeared to be maintaining a ‘smoke and screens’ line over whether or not it wants the former prime minister behind bars.

While affirming that they would not “deign” to invest their energies in the political vendetta, the leaders of the constituent parties of the coalition nevertheless seemed to agree to give their blessing to all that would happen “in the right direction”. .

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the coalition government wasted no time in meetings discussing whether or not PTI leader Imran Khan should be arrested for threatening a sitting judge and the capital’s top cop.

The government spokesperson said the PML-N led government was not similar to the PTI led government, saying the incumbent government will not resort to the tactics that the PTI has used during its four years, in particular by arresting his opponents.

Read more: Punjab promises rock-solid security to Imran

At present, the federal minister said the government’s main focus is on floods and the damage they cause; the economy; foreign relations; and how the government could relieve the masses as much as possible, saying “we don’t have time for anything else”.

The minister refuted speculation that former president Asif Ali Zardari opposed the decision to arrest Imran Khan, saying the government was working for the betterment of the country and its people and that its priority was to facilitate things for the people instead of politically targeting opponents. .

Marriyum said “accountability is a major feature of the government’s agenda, but he believes that everything should move forward according to law and not vested political interests.” She said ‘it doesn’t matter what the government wants because everything will happen according to law’, adding that ‘if we wanted to arrest Imran, we would have arrested him months ago, but that is not our goal. “.

The minister said that the ECP had issued a decision against Imran Khan and that the FIA ​​was seeking a dossier from him, but in return Imran was “intimidating” them. Recalling that the FIA ​​had arrested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif twice, she said, the FIA ​​could also move forward against Imran, especially when he refused to appear before it or give relevant information .

Commenting on the case of Imran’s assistant, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Marriyum said that Gill’s case was a legal matter and was being dealt with by the courts, but Imran made it a political matter. She said Imran had been criticizing his opponents for a long time and could continue to do so, but attacks on judges and police officers prompted relevant authorities to take legal action against him.

At his public rallies, Imran has criticized the coalition government and campaigned for new elections since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April.

Recently, police charged him under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening a judge and senior police officials in a speech in which he spoke about the police torture of his assistant Shahbaz Gill, who faces charges of incitement to mutiny in the army. Imran alleged that Gill had been tortured, including sexual abuse, while in police custody.

“Imran Khan’s stance that he can talk to the Taliban but not other mainstream political parties only makes matters worse,” said Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the PPP. “He must realize that political dialogue is the only way forward.”

Commenting on the PTI leader’s possible arrest, Khokhar said that “after his speech and the subsequent registration of an FIR, his arrest could potentially lead us to a political stalemate.”

Khokhar said the country had been in the throes of a political crisis for several months and was deepening day by day. “The most unfortunate thing is that the political discourse dominates the headlines rather than the natural calamity that hit the people of Pakistan,” he said.

Read also: Imran Khan indicted for terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s digital media and technology focal person Ahmad Jawad said “arresting anyone should be a legal consequence, not political victimization”, saying “Imran Khan has committed serious crimes and that he should be treated according to law as an ordinary citizen”. citizen and not like Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister’s aide said ‘the law for the powerful and the weak should be the same’, saying ‘there [Imran] should be prepared to face the law. A key member of an allied party said the case had to be solid, otherwise there was no point in arresting Imran. “The arrest will be counterproductive,” the member said, “[there] must be a court order if he is to be arrested”.

Due to his status as a celebrity and leader of one of the largest political parties, many political observers believe arresting Imran would be difficult, especially after Sunday night’s episode when people gathered outside his residence in Bani Gala to prevent the authorities from arresting him.

