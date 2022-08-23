Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from examining items seized from his Florida home





WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing documents seized two weeks ago from his Florida home until a special teacher can be appointed to supervise the examination.

Trump’s motion, filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, also demanded that the US Justice Department provide him with a more detailed property receipt outlining the items the FBI seized from his home in Mar- a-Lago during his search on August 8, and asked investigators to return any items not covered by the search warrant.

“Politics cannot impact the administration of justice,” the filing states. “Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans. They cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes,” he added.

A special master may sometimes be appointed in very sensitive cases to review seized documents and ensure that investigators do not examine inside information.

When FBI agents raided the homes of former Trump lawyers Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani, the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan requested the appointment of a special master.

Trump’s request was assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, whom Trump appointed to the bench. A Justice Department spokesperson said prosecutors will file their response in court.

The Aug. 8 search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was authorized by a federal court after finding probable cause,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, of the U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach and who approved the warrant, is weighing whether to require the Justice Department to release a redacted copy of the affidavit setting out the evidence of probable cause to search Trump’s home.

During a court hearing last week, the Justice Department objected to the release of the affidavit, saying it would provide a “roadmap” for its investigation and could possibly chill cooperation from the witnesses.

In a court order filed on Monday, Reinhart said he acknowledged these were legitimate concerns, but said he wanted to explore whether there was a “lower cost alternative to sealing the entire document.” .

The Justice Department has until noon Thursday to provide Reinhart under seal with a redacted copy of the document that he could eventually make public.

The Mar-a-Lago raid on Aug. 8 marked a significant escalation in one of several federal and state investigations Trump has faced since his tenure and in the private sector.

After Trump and his allies complained in the media that the search was politically motivated, US Attorney General Merrick Garland asked the court to release a redacted copy of the search warrant and property receipt describing the items seized.

The US government has recovered more than 300 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, including documents from the CIA, National Security Agency and FBI, The New York Times reported Monday, citing multiple people briefed on the matter. The items include material recovered by the National Archives in January and documents Trump aides turned over to the Justice Department in June, the newspaper reported.

The Justice Department did not immediately provide comment, nor did the former president’s aides. Read more

The research is part of a federal investigation into whether Trump unlawfully deleted documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

During its search, the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, some of which were labeled “top secret” – the highest level of classification reserved for the most closely held information about US national security and which can only be viewed in special government facilities.

It’s unclear whether Trump waited too long to seek the appointment of a special master.

Last week, Trump released a redacted Aug. 15 email he received from Jay Bratt, the Justice Department’s counterintelligence chief, who said he had deployed a “filter” team to agents in charge of disposing of privileged documents.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

