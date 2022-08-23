By: Toh Han Shih

The relatively lenient sentence of Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined 6.5 million RMB (953,480 USD) on August 19, is likely to signal a calamity for many officials ( including current and former apparatchiks) and revive President Xi Jinping’s bid for a third term, analysts say.

Whatever the crimes of baby-faced Xiaos, the case sparked international furor in 2017 when, on January 28, Chinese agents abducted Xiao, a naturalized Canadian citizen, from the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong and drove him across the border to the mainland, raising concerns about Hong Kong’s autonomy as part of one country, two systems.

Canadian officials were not allowed to attend the closed trial. Asked about Xiao’s right to consular access as a Canadian citizen on Aug. 19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Xiao was not entitled to such rights because the law Chinese does not recognize dual nationality. State media reported that thousands of fugitives, including financial criminals, were brought in from overseas in what was dubbed Operation Fox Hunt 1,421 in 2020 alone.

The lack of transparency in Mr. Xiaos’ legal process is of serious concern, as is the continued lack of consular access, which prevents us from being able to assess his well-being, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Department said in a statement.

It was clear, however, why China wanted the 50-year-old tycoon back. The scale of his financial crimes amounts to hundreds of billions of yuan and he has inflicted huge damage on China’s financial security, said Zhang Shaoqian, a scholar at Jiaotong University School of Law. Shanghai, in a Publish on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform.

Xiao likely made a deal with Chinese authorities by providing them with a lot of information on powerful people, said an analyst who requested anonymity, bolstering the Xis Tigers and Flies anti-corruption campaign, which has been going on unabated for the past year. rise to power of Xi. end of 2012, with more than 100,000 people indicted for corruption. The flies refer to minor players, while Xiao fits Tiger’s bill by being a politically connected billionaire with the potential to wreak havoc on the nations financial system.

The Shanghai Intermediate People’s Court No. 1 also fined Xiao 6.5 million RMB ($953,480) and fined his conglomerate Tomorrow Holdings 55 billion ($8.1 billion), according to a Publish on Weibo by Peoples Court Daily, a newspaper of the Supreme Court of China, on the same day. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings’ trial began on July 4, Peoples Court Daily reported.

From 2001 to 2021, Tomorrow Holdings and Xiao paid bribes totaling RMB680 million ($100 million) to numerous officials to cover up their financial crimes, Peoples Court Daily has revealed. In an indication that these officials will be charged in court, the Peoples Court Daily revealed that their cases were being dealt with separately.

The crimes of Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were extremely serious, but the defendants confessed to their crimes and helped authorities hunt down the associated illegal assets, the Peoples Court Daily explained. Moreover, Xiao made positive contributions, so he and Tomorrow Holdings received a lenient punishment, the state newspaper added.

Wow! He got away with it very lightly! The scale of the fraud he orchestrated with the help or connivance of many corrupt officials makes it massive on any scale. He had to bend over backwards to cooperate, a risk consultant told Asia Sentinel.

Had Xiao refused to cooperate with authorities, he would have been sentenced to a longer prison term or a worse fate, said the risk consultant, who requested anonymity. In China, corrupt officials are punished more harshly than the businessmen who bribed them, as officials are deemed to have committed a greater breach of trust, the risk consultant explained.

Some officials have been sentenced to life imprisonment by Chinese courts for accepting bribes of RMB 540 million or less, but it is inappropriate to compare their sentences to Xiaos’ sentence, Asia Sentinel told an analyst with Cercius Group, a geopolitical consulting firm based in Canada.

This perceived leniency is more of a warning to several red families of former high-ranking officials not to prevent Xi from being re-elected at the 20th Party Congress and, potentially, to stay on the sidelines when he restructures the national economy. said the analyst. Otherwise, he can easily use Xiao Jianhua’s testimony to lay corruption charges at the feet of powerful families.

Xiao has cooperated extensively with Chinese authorities, the Cercius Group analyst said, which means Xiao is worth more alive and he has provided the Chinese government, but mainly Xi Jinping, with enough evidence or black material to obtain the compliance of former senior officials for the 20th. Party Congress if necessary.

Xi is aiming to give himself a third term as president at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China due to be held between September and November. Winning a third term would break the two-term limit set by the late Deng Xiaoping. Some of Xi’s domestic rivals would oppose extending his presidency beyond two terms.

From January 2010 to January 2017, numerous financial institutions controlled by Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings illegally received 311.6 billion RMB ($45.7 billion) in funds from Chinese by promising to repay their capital with interest, according to Peoples Court Daily. From July 2012 to January 2017, Baoshang Bank, which was then controlled by Xiao, illegally transferred 148.6 billion RMB of customer funds and entrusted assets to Tomorrow Holdings, Peoples Court Daily added. The People’s Bank of China took over Baoshang Bank in 2019, and in August 2020 it went bankrupt.

From November 2013 to January 2017, Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings manipulated three Chinese insurance companies to illegally transfer 190.9 billion RMB of insurance funds to Tomorrow Holdings, Peoples Court Daily revealed. The three insurance companies are Huaxia Life Insurance, Tianan Life Insurance and Yian P&C Insurance, which were previously owned by Tomorrow Holdings. The Chinese government took over these three insurance companies in July 2020.

Tomorrow Holdings used the aforementioned ill-gotten gains to acquire foreign financial institutions, securities and investments, etc., Peoples Court Daily said.

In recent years in China, many defendants have been sentenced to 10 years or more for economic crimes of a much smaller scale than Xiao’s offenses, but Xiao’s sentence was very lenient for the scale of his crimes, Zhang noted. Part of the reason for Xiao’s lenient sentence is that he and Tomorrow Holdings returned some of their ill-gotten gains through methods such as selling company assets and returning foreign funds, Zhang said. .

Toh Han Shih is chief analyst at Headland Intelligence, a Hong Kong-based risk consultancy.