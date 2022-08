Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan granted three-day protection bond in terrorism case

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted a protective bond until Thursday by the Islamabad High Court on Monday in a terrorism case filed against him for threatening police, the judiciary and other institutions of the state at a rally in the nation’s capital last week.

Mr Khan, 69, was charged under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism (Repression of Acts of Terrorism) Act, according to the copy of the first information report. The case was registered at Margalla Police Station in Islamabad on Saturday evening.

The petition filed by his lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry said Khan was a target of the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) for his fearless criticism and extremely bold and brutal stance against corruption and corrupt politicians, the newspaper reported. dawn.

And to carry out this malicious program, acting in the most unfortunate and clumsy way, a false and frivolous complaint has been filed against it by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police at the behest of the ruling government , he added.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar took over the petition.

The government has decided to cross all limits to arrest the former Prime Minister: plea

The plea further alleged that the government decided to cross all limits to arrest Imran Khan on false charges and was determined to triage the petitioner and his party at all costs.

Read also | Pakistani media watchdog bans live broadcast of ex-PM Imran Khan’s speeches

Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the motion and asked what objections had been raised to it.

Mr. Awan informed the judge that an objection relating to the approach of the relevant forum had been raised on the plea. To this, Judge Kayani said a biometrics objection was also raised.

During the proceedings, Mr. Awan claimed that Imran’s residence has been surrounded and… he cannot even approach the relevant court.

Stressing that Mr Khan had no criminal record, the bail application indicated that the former prime minister was ready for any investigation involved in the case, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Citing sources at the Registrar’s office, the report says the office raised three objections to Mr Khan’s bail application – first, he did not obtain his biometrics; second, he went to the high court instead of going to an anti-terrorism court; and third, a certified copy of the terrorism case against him was not provided to the office.

Imran Khan’s speech sowed fear: FIR

The case against Mr Khan was registered at Margalla Police Station in Islamabad.

The FIR said that during the PTI rally at F-9 Park on Saturday, Mr Khan terrorized and threatened senior police officials and a respected judge with additional sessions in an effort to prevent them from carrying out their duties and refrain from pursuing any action against any person linked to his party.

He says Mr Khan’s speech had sown fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation.

In his address, Mr Khan had threatened to press charges against senior police officials, a female magistrate, the Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents for the treatment of his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week for sedition.

He had also clashed with Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved the two-day physical detention of Mr Gills at the request of police in the capital, and said she had to be prepared because action would be taken against it.

Mr Khan’s pre-arrest bail application stated that the government, in an unlawful effort to settle a political score, decided to unlawfully and unlawfully victimize the petitioner.

Noting that the government had registered 17 FIRs against Khan, he said the most recent FIR against was politically motivated, in which the former prime minister had been falsely implicated with bad faith intent and ulterior motives for the humiliate.

Additionally, the plea pointed out that the FIR was recorded after an inordinate, unexplained delay of 24 hours. The contents of the FIR indicate that the alleged violation is not established. The case in question is for further investigation.

The plea argued that the case was based on guesswork and conjecture and that no evidence was available on file against Imran Khan in relation to the case.

He also maintained that there was no direct or circumstantial evidence available in the file against Imran in the case, which created serious doubt in the prosecution’s story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-ex-pm-imran-khan-gets-protective-bail-in-terrorism-case/article65796668.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos