SYians in the opposition and the Kurdish north of the country have reacted with concern to Turkish moves to normalize relations with Damascus as overtures would lead to massive population exchanges and the forced return of millions of refugees.

Over the weekend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan added his voice to a growing chorus of officials who had markedly changed the rhetoric about Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, saying: Political dialogue or diplomacy does not can be cut between states.

His remarks were the clearest signal that Turkey is embarking on a new policy aimed at stabilizing Assad, having been a key regional supporter of his ousting for more than a decade.

It came on the eve of the ninth anniversary of the war’s greatest atrocity, the gassing of nearly 1,300 civilians in an opposition area in the outer suburbs of Damascus with sarin shells on August 21, 2013.

In the years since, Russia and Iran have led Assad to a pyrrhic victory on the country’s battlefields.

Both states and Turkey now have a leading interest in a fractured country described as post-war Syria, where much of the population remains outside the control of the central government.

In the northwest, however, the weapons of war continued to fire on Monday, with Russian airstrikes targeting 13 different sites in Idlib province, where most of the country’s anti-Assad opposition, or those who were driven from their homes under so-called reconciliation agreements, continue to take refuge among extremist groups.

The airstrikes were among the most intensive since Russia invaded Ukraine, diverting planes used to bomb Syria into a new conflict. The number of victims was unknown.

Erdoan has in recent years strongly opposed Russian bombardments in Idlib, where Turkey has established significant influence over the past two years. However, the new attacks have elicited no reaction from Ankara, which has moved closer in recent months to Vladimir Putin’s vision of a solution for Syria.

The Turkish leader was reportedly dissuaded from launching a new incursion into Syria’s Kurdish northeast last month after speaking to Putin at a summit in Sochi. After failing to win Putin’s blessing, Erdoan appeared to resort to diplomacy, while launching drone strikes against what his intelligence officials said were Kurdish rebels.

One such strike hit a volleyball game near the town of Hasakah last week, killing four girls and injuring seven others.

Kurdish groups in the northeast, backed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), are preparing for a new Turkish incursion, which they fear aims to carve out a new sphere of influence along the border with Turkey, to which Ankara will transfer Arab refugees hosted in Turkey over the past decade.

Erdoan faces an election next year in which anti-refugee sentiment is high as he struggles to cope with a stagnant economy and simmering social unrest. Turkey has already announced its intention to return up to 1 million refugees to Syria and has funded the construction of houses in areas between the Kurds in the northwest and northeast, driving a wedge between them.

Direct contact with Assad is unlikely to happen soon, but officials, including intelligence figures, are expected to resume cooperation. This will be done in stages, said a senior Beirut-based official. The message from the Turks is very clear. They want to deal with the PKK, and Assad now has some influence over them for the first time. But everything is brokered by Putin, so he shouldn’t take things too far.

More than half of Syria’s pre-war population remains displaced within the country or outside Syria’s borders, where most do not want to return, citing the dangers posed at home by regime officials who , according to them, will shake them financially and hold them arbitrarily.

A senior Kurdish official in northeast Syria on Monday described Turkey’s rapprochement with Assad as a ruse

Turkey has never supported the Syrian revolution, said Ilham Ahmad, a member of the region’s executive council. He used it to serve his expansionist programs based on colonialism and demographic changes. Turkey used Syrian refugees.

The UN and NGOs have insisted that Syria remains dangerous for the return of those who fled persecution throughout the war. Lebanon has also changed its rhetoric towards Syrians sheltering in the country, with community attitudes turning hostile in some areas and refugees being forced into hiding to avoid arrest.

I’d rather try my luck in this broken place than go to Bashar’s prisons, said Mustafa Hilani, a Syrian who has lived in Beirut for six years. There is no life there.