CM urges PM Modi to add default provision in NREGASoft to avoid payment delays

Bhubaneswar, August 23: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to simplify procedures for smooth payment of workers under MGNREGA.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Odisha CM said that there should be the addition of a default provision in NREGASoft to allow the drawing, use and retrieval of budget allocation towards the “Revolving Fund of the State” in order to avoid delays in the payment of salaries under the MGNREGS.

NREGASoft is a local language workflow based e-governance system and is available in both offline and online mode to capture all activities under NREGA at central/state/district/district level. bloc and panchayat.

The Chief Minister said that the government of Odisha has done well in ensuring payment of salaries almost 100% on time.

“It’s a testament to the enormous importance he placed on the mandates of the Act,” he said.

He also commended the Centre’s action in increasing the central budget allocation to MGNREGS during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which enabled the state government to assist rural households. vulnerable, especially migrant families.

“In order to ensure the timely payment of salaries, whenever there is a delay in the receipt of funds from the central government for the payment of salary debts, the state government has established a ‘revolving fund’ for the payment of wages to labor card holders within the time limit as a contingent measure,” Naveen said.

The Odisha government has a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to the revolving fund for the financial year 2022-23.

He provided for the Revolving Fund to be recovered after receipt of the fund in this regard by the Center, he mentioned in the letter.