Trump sues US government over FBI search at Mar-a-Lago | donald trump





Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against the US government over the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago home, seeking to temporarily block the office from reading seized documents until a special court official can be appointed to examine the documents concerned.

As the Guardian reported on Saturday, citing Trump’s lead attorney Jim Trusty and two sources familiar with the matter, the suit argues that the court should appoint a special master, usually a retired lawyer or judge, because the FBI has potentially seized privileged documents in its search. and the Department of Justice (DoJ) should not decide for itself what it can use in its investigation.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, also demands that the government provide a more detailed receipt for the property; and requires the government to return any seized item that was not covered by the search warrant.

The Mar-a-Lago search on August 8 was organized to search for official documents and documents from Trump’s presidency that the National Archives and the DoJ say were improperly removed from the White House when Trump left office.

It was reported that the search was carried out under the Espionage Act and that some of the items sought related to nuclear weapons.

The research was generally seen as having added significantly to Trump’s legal danger, which extends from investigations into his business dealings in New York to investigations into his attempts to overturn election results.

Trump refused to admit defeat to Joe Biden in 2020, citing widespread voter fraud, a lie that fueled his incitement to the deadly attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

Despite a series of public hearings held by a House committee investigating Trump’s attack on Congress and electoral subversion, Trump’s grip on the Republican Party remains strong.

The former president seized the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago to expose mistreatment by the Biden administration, a position supported by Republicans in Congress and the parties’ electoral base.

The lawsuit filed Monday called the search an outrageously aggressive move with no understanding of the distress it would cause most Americans. He presented a partial view of how the search unfolded and alleged unfair actions by the DoJ.

Earlier Monday, a federal judge reviewing a media attempt to unseal the warrant used to justify the search said he had yet to decide whether releasing a redacted version would serve any useful purpose.

The judge, Bruce Reinhart, wrote: I cannot say at this point that the partial redactions will be so extensive as to result in meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately come to this conclusion after hearing more from the government.

The DoJ opposes the release of the warrant, citing an ongoing investigation.

The lawsuit Trump filed on Monday was also meant to draw attention to his continued suggestions that he will soon announce another run for the White House.

Politics cannot be allowed to impact the administration of justice, he said. President Donald J Trump is the clear frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary and the 2024 general election, should he decide to run.

Beyond that, his endorsement in the 2022 midterm elections was decisive for Republican candidates.

The lawsuit also says: Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes.

