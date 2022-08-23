Aakar Patel | Why, for the first time in 150 years, India’s census won’t be on time

India’s census has again been delayed, indefinitely, making it the first time in 150 years that it will not arrive on time. Let’s understand why. It was supposed to be finished last year, but it wasn’t. Since 1881, even during past wars, it has never been postponed. The reason is that the census is our biggest data collection exercise. Not only does it give us a count of the number of people in India, but it also tells us about their education, household amenities, employment status, and more. Delaying that not only means we won’t know what the numbers are on these things, but also that the government can’t make policy properly because it’s not clear what needs to be targeted.

Citing the Covid-19 pandemic, Gov’t Narendra Modi says it cannot be done now. However, this is not the real reason. Two other major investigations in the past have also run into problems with this government. One was the consumer expenditure survey. This showed that Indians were consuming less, including food, in 2018 than they were in 2012. After the details of this survey were published by a newspaper in 2019, the government refused to officially release the data. This survey, called a quinquennial (i.e. every five years), also gives us data on the economy of India’s large informal sector. For 10 years now, we have no information about it. Former finance ministry chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian had asked the government to release the survey data, but that did not happen. It is dangerous for India to look away from bad news, especially if it is the government itself that is the source. This has been the case with this government for a long time. Also in 2019, it was revealed by another government survey that unemployment in 2018 was at an all-time high of 6%, and twice as high as it had ever been after independence. This investigation was also reported by the same newspaper, and again it was discredited by the government. The Niti Aayog was sent to say the data was wrong, although after the release of the 2019 election results, this survey was released officially without any changes. The unemployment rate has not fallen below since and has remained above for four years.

To add to our problems, distrust of the government because of its citizenship laws means that census takers will have a hard time getting neighborhoods to cooperate. The National Population Register, the first stage of the National Citizen Register, was added to the census by the Modi government. This means it will give the government and lower bureaucrats the power to brand whoever they want as questionable citizens. This will disenfranchise them and begin a process that will go through a listing in the National Citizens Registry, an Aliens Court and end in a detention center. What happens after that, including the imprisonment of entire families, the men separated from the women, we have already seen unfold in Assam.

Given this, interviewers, low-level employees such as public school teachers, are likely to face hostility once they start asking questions. Former Chief Statistician of India Pronab Sen said that we may well have a situation where you cannot do the census properly and if the census is not done properly then for the next 10 years , no household survey would be reliable because all household surveys rely on the census as a frame. If it runs into trouble, and there is a danger of it happening, then for the next 11 years you will be in trouble.

Another problem is that some states have said they won’t enforce it. Kerala informed the Center that it would not implement the NPR, fearing public order issues. He also challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court. Madhya Pradesh has said in the past that it will not implement it, and in Maharashtra too there is opposition.

Other states like West Bengal encouraged citizens to resist the census taker and not show them any documents. Yet other states said they would implement NPR only partially (Odisha and Bihar), leaving some issues aside. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said they will not allow their citizens to be imprisoned and go to jail themselves first. At the federal level, therefore, it is clear that incoming data, even if collected, will be incomplete and fragmented.

This may and may very likely be the real reason why the census is delayed. The government does not want to embark on another round of mass protests, but it does not want to let go of its NPR-NRC pincer either. If the Prime Minister makes it clear that there will be no NRC and that the census will drop the NPR questions, the census will continue. He won’t.

The Indian state will wear itself out trying to implement the NRC for which there is no demand from any major section, which is meeting resistance not only from parts of the regime including opposition states , but also of a mass mobilization of the kind we haven’t seen in a long time.

What is at stake is credible data for an entire decade. But it seems that the government is comfortable not having data on the economy and the condition of Indians, especially since the data will not be positive. That is why we have broken our tradition, which we have had since 1881, of a one-time census which tells us about the state of India.

