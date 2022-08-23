Terrorism Charges Are Filed Against Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan : NPR





In an escalation of political tensions with the current leadership in Pakistan, terrorism charges have been filed against the country’s former prime minister, Imran Khan.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Pakistani authorities have filed terrorism charges against a former prime minister.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The prime minister is Imran Khan. He was ousted last spring in a vote of no confidence and he refused to accept defeat. He gave a speech over the weekend criticizing the police and a judge, and that’s what sparked the criminal charges.

NPR's Diaa Hadid is in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. Hi Diaa.

DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Hello.

INSKEEP: The exact words would be important here. What did Imran Khan seem to say?

HADID: He had actually threatened to press charges against two senior police officers and a female judge. But as far as the judge is concerned, he also said that she should be prepared because action will be taken against her. It comes from a man whose followers – known enough to take action in hand and threaten people online, at the very least. This could therefore have been interpreted as a threat against this woman.

CONSERVATION: OK. So he makes this statement. The police file what is called a first information report, which is part of the criminal process in Pakistan. He has not yet been arrested. But there is law enforcement activity against a former national leader. How did his supporters take this news?

HADID: Well, his followers rushed to his lavish mansion in Islamabad. They formed a human barrier around her. And his lawyers successfully appealed to the court to prevent his arrest until at least Thursday. I must add that it is not uncommon in Pakistan for former prime ministers to be inflicted with such actions once they have fallen from grace.

INSKEEP: There are certainly former prime ministers who ended up in prison over the years. But why would the authorities, the current authorities, the coalition government that took power, now go after him if, in fact, that is how we should think about it?

HADID: He seems to be losing the patience of the Pakistani security establishment, which is the most powerful institution in the country. If I can take a step back, you see; he was in power and was widely seen as propelled into power with military backing, but was ousted in April when he lost a motion of no confidence. And that was seen as coming because the military had signaled that they were no longer supporting him. But Khan, like many civilian leaders in Pakistan, did not accept this outcome. He held large rallies across the country, where he criticized the army for not supporting his party. And that’s key because it pushed him into dangerous political territory here.

And it happened – in mid-August things really seemed to get worse. Authorities have arrested his senior aide, whom they accuse of incitement against the military, calling on soldiers to disobey orders. They shut down pro-Khan TV channels. And on Saturday, the government seemed to have had enough. Authorities blocked the live transmission of his speech at a rally. And when his supporters said they would broadcast it live on dozens of YouTube channels, the government blocked YouTube. And then he was charged.

INSKEEP: Looks like he still has a lot of fans across the country.

HAID: Yes. And that is bitterly polarizing the country. And one of the things is that Khan really used those crises to elevate himself even more. He wins by-elections across the country. And he repeated those grievances. He amplified them on social media. And I’ve spoken to an analyst here who says widespread civil unrest is unlikely, although there will be sporadic clashes in the coming days, but if Imran Khan is arrested, it will heighten his stature even further. It will send this country tumbling into a more political crisis.

NPR's Diaa Hadid. Thanks a lot.

Hadid: Thanks Steve.

