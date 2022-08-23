Donald Trumps Deadbeat Ways Haunt Him





Trump aims to block FBI from examining seized items

HISTORY: Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing documents he seized Aug. 8 from his Florida home until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review. Trump’s lawsuit was filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida. He demanded that the US Department of Justice provide him with a more detailed property receipt outlining the items the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home during its August 8 search, and asked investigators to return anything not covered by the search warrant. .The filing says, “Politics cannot impact the administration of justice. Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes. .” His request was assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, whom Trump nominated to the bench. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the judge who approved the warrant, is weighing whether to require the Justice Department to release a redacted copy of the affidavit setting out the evidence as to why there was a probable cause for search Trump’s home During a court hearing last week, the Justice Department objected to its release, saying it would provide people with a “road map” of its investigation and possibly cool witness cooperation. The government has until noon Thursday to provide the judge with a redacted copy of the document that he could eventually make public. The search, which was approved by Reinhart on August 5, is part of a federal investigation into whether Trump unlawfully suppressed documents. when he left office in January 2021. During its search, the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were labeled “top secret” – the highest level of classification.

