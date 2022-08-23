Donald Trump’s ‘delay tactic’ on Mar-a-Lago likely doomed: prosecutor





Former President Donald Trump’s attempt to legally block the Department of Justice (DOJ) from reviewing documents seized at Mar-a-Lago is likely doomed, a Florida prosecutor says.

Trump filed a lawsuit over the Aug. 8 raid on his Florida home on Monday, demanding that the DOJ return items “out of scope” of the executed search warrant, provide him with a more detailed inventory of seized items and appoint a “special master” before carrying out any further examination of the seized materials. Lawyers for the former president claimed the “illegal” raid was part of a politically motivated attempt to prevent Trump from running for president in 2024.

Palm Beach County District Attorney Dave Aronberg said the motion was just a “delaying tactic” that would ultimately fail during an interview Monday on CNN’s The Situation Room. The Florida prosecutor said the seized documents had likely already been reviewed by the DOJ before arguing that the late filing was indicative of Trump’s alleged inability to find legal representation by “experienced criminal defense attorneys.”

“It’s a day late and a dollar short,” Aronberg said. “Namely, two weeks late. The documents have probably already been reviewed… It’s hard to argue at this point about the urgency you need to justify such an extraordinary step as a special master when you have waited two weeks to file your motion. So this seems like a delaying tactic…especially because they are specifically asking for a pause in the investigation in this motion.

“I don’t think they’re going to get it,” he added. “This is what happens when you struggle to find experienced defense attorneys to represent you. You end up arguing your case on the right-wing media instead of the courtroom while time is up. .”

Former President Donald Trump is pictured during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas August 6, 2022. Trump filed a complaint against the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday, what some legal experts said doomed. fail. Brandon Bell/Getty

Federal agents seized several boxes of classified documents from Trump’s home during the raid, including some marked “top secret,” although the former president claimed he declassified the documents just before he left office in January 2021. The raid was conducted as part of an investigation into possible violations of federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

The DOJ said the raid “was authorized by a federal court after the requisite finding of probable cause” in a statement released after Trump filed suit on Monday. The former president argued the raid was “illegal and unconstitutional” in a Truth Social article after the filing, saying his legal team was “taking all necessary steps to recover the documents.”

In addition to Aronberg, Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe has suggested Trump’s chances of a successful prosecution are slim, describing the motion as “very odd” during an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Monday. Tribe said the former president is “asking” to be prosecuted while pointing out that the petition was filed in the name of “President Donald J. Trump” rather than Trump as a private citizen.

“One of the amazing things I agree with [in the filing]… President Trump — he still calls himself President Trump — should be treated no differently than other citizens,” Tribe said. “Finally, he’s right. Any other citizen who took top secret material not only to a private home but to a resort, like Mar-a-Lago… would be prosecuted… he kind of asks [Attorney General] Merrick Garland to prosecute him.”

Tribe also said the two-week delay in filing the petition was “pretty strange” and echoed Aronberg’s conclusion by saying “it’s a bit too late to ask for a new special master.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s office and his attorney Lindsey Halligan for comment.

