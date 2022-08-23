President Jokowi talks about fuel price increase





Source: TribunNews.com | Editor: The young Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The increase in the price of fuel oil (BBM) of the pertalite and diesel type is difficult to avoid. President Joko Widodo, alias Jokowi, has confirmed the rise in fuel prices. Before deciding whether or not to raise fuel prices, Jokowi admitted that he ordered his staff to do the math. Because Jokowi said the government must be careful in deciding to raise fuel prices because it impacts many people. It concerns, it concerns the lives of many people, so everything has to be decided carefully, Jokowi told Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), Jakarta, Tuesday (23/8/2022). Read also : The impact of a sharp increase in fuel prices, observers suggest the government to make restrictions Regarding the expected increase in fuel prices, Jokowi ordered his ministers to do the math first. Don’t let increased fuel reduce economic growth and increase inflation. Calculate the impact. Do not let the impact reduce people’s purchasing power, reduce household consumption, then later what needs to be calculated also raises high inflation. Then it can reduce economic growth, the president said. Therefore, the president ordered his staff to calculate carefully before deciding to raise fuel prices. Read also : ASII stock price rises 20% since the beginning of the year (23/8) Is it time to sell or to buy? I asked everything to calculate correctly, before it was decided, he concluded. Earlier, Coordinating Minister of Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would announce certainty of an increase in the price of subsidized fuel oil (BBM), namely Pertalite and Solar la next week (this week). According to Luhut, the government is currently calculating the pros and cons of the Pertalite and Solar fuel price adjustment decisions. The adjustment of fuel prices will certainly have an impact on public consumption. However, because the target for subsidized fuels such as Pertalite and Solar was not met, the budget that was issued from the APBN pocket was increasingly inflated. Next week the president will announce what and how the price increase (subsidized fuel) will be, Luhut said during a virtual public lecture at Hasanuddin University on Friday (8/19/2022). Read also : Check out our analyst pick stock recommendations for today (8/23) Luhut said President Jokowi had issued various indications to provide fuel subsidy cushions to maintain the purchasing power of disadvantaged people. However, the president said it was impossible for the subsidy to continue to be added and maintained. This article was published on Tribun-Medan.com under the title How much is the price increase of Pertalite and diesel fuel, Jokowi make direct orders in the ranks, Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get free vouchers! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to provide useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free voucher worth a donation that can be used for shopping at HAPPY Store.



Source: TribunNews.com

Publisher: Noverius Laoli

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/presiden-jokowi-angkat-bicara-soal-kenaikan-harga-bbm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos