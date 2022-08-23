Boris Johnson’s successor as British Prime Minister will be announced at a ceremony on September 5





London. – Winner of the British Conservative Party primary, which will succeed boris johnson as Prime Minister of UKThe announcement will be made at a ceremony on September 5 at 11:30 GMT, party chairman Andrew Stephenson said on Monday. Foreign Minister Liz Truss, or her primary rival, former economy minister Rishi Sunak, is expected to officially take over as head of government on September 6, while on the 7th he will debate. First time in the House of Commons with the leader of the opposition, Labor Keir Starmer. In a letter to “conservative” lawmakers, Stephenson said the exact location of the ceremony at which the name of the next prime minister would be announced would be communicated to attendees 48 hours in advance and encouraged them to attend on August 31. Will travel to London for the final campaign of the two candidates. In 2019, when Johnson ousted rival Jeremy Hunt to take over as Tory leader, the event took place at the Queen Elizabeth II Convention Center outside the Palace of Westminster. According to the polls, Truss has the huge advantage of being the next ‘Tory’ leader and heir to the official Downing Street office. Sunak, for his part, appeared to deny in an interview today that he wanted to be among the ministers who would appoint his opponent if his victory was confirmed. Asked on the BBC if he would assess the possibility of being part of the cabinet led by Truss, the former minister replied with a laugh: “I’m not focused on that and, frankly, I doubt it.” It’s Liz. During his final two weeks as chief executive, Johnson, who has just returned from vacation in Greece, will split his time between the Checkers country residence and Downing Street, his official spokesman said on Monday. His work will focus on continued support for Ukraine in the war against Russia and measures against the rising cost of living, the spokesperson said. Read also: Nazi battleships and other unexpected finds left behind by drought in Europe VAG

