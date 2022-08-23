EDITORIAL | China’s white paper shows Xi’s intention to free Taiwan from threat

The Chinese government, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, has released a white paper on Taiwan for the first time in 22 years.

The document reaffirms Beijing’s hardline policy on Taiwan reunification, with the Xi regime saying China would be willing to use military force if necessary to counter provocative actions by Taiwan independence advocates it calls separatists. and the outside forces that connive with them.

Meanwhile, China continues to hold a series of military exercises in areas around Taiwan in an obvious attempt to increase pressure on the Taiwanese government led by President Tsai Ing-wen.

Single-frame photo of a missile launch exercise conducted by the Chinese military on Aug. 4, 2022 (Xinhua via Kyodo)

Bullying as a characteristic of the Xis regime

Military intimidation and diplomatic bluster are hallmarks of Xi’s regime. Taiwan and the international community must not give in to Chinese threats.

On August 10, the Taiwan Affairs Office and the China State Council Information Office, both under the Chinese State Council, jointly issued a white paper title, The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era.

Although the white paper asserts that China will do its utmost to achieve peaceful reunification, it stresses: We will not renounce the use of force.

President Xi referred to the policy during a January 2019 speech on the Taiwan issue.

Two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets, like those recently used to fly over the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, took off from an unspecified location. (Jin Danhua/Xinhua via AP, file)

Silence on the Chinese military and administrators

As for the vital consideration of the treatment of Taiwan after unification, the two previous versions of the white paper, published in 1993 and 2000 respectively, stipulated that China would not send military forces and administrators to the island. after unification.

This promise disappeared from the last white paper.

The white paper upholds peaceful reunification and the one country, two system are our basic principles to resolve the Taiwan issue. But isn’t what the Beijing authorities really have in mind annexation by sending Chinese military forces and administrators?

We must be even more vigilant against a Xi regime that seems determined to threaten Free Taiwan.

The Mainland Affairs Council, which oversees Taiwan’s policy in China, blasted the Chinese white paper as further evidence of the Chinese Communist Party’s belligerent mindset and vicious plans to use force and sabotage peace in the Straits and the region.

The MAC condemns the CCP’s recent military incursions and political maneuvering in the form of the so-called White Paper on Taiwan. We pledge to safeguard our hard-won freedom and democracy with the global democratic community. Read our statement https://t.co/Z9iOM2hXXY— Mainland Affairs Council, ROC (Taiwan) (@MAC_Taiwan) August 12, 2022

Find an excuse for a show of force

The Chinese government under Xi has used US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan as an excuse to launch large-scale military exercises in the region around Taiwan.

On the one hand, he wants to normalize the intrusions of planes and ships beyond the median line in the Taiwan Strait. It also launched missiles that landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as a not-so-subtle threat targeting Japan and US forces stationed in Japan.

The release of the white paper on Taiwan can be seen as part of the preparation for the critical National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) to be held in the fall of 2022. Its target audience is not only Taiwan, but also Japan. , the United States and other members of the international community who support Taiwan.

The international community must adopt a crisis mentality and not relax its vigilance.

Secretary General of the National Security Secretariat, Takeo Akiba, met for seven hours on August 17 with senior diplomat and CPC Politburo member Yang Jiechi () in Tianjin, China. The Japanese government led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida must continue to denounce Chinese provocations.

This is not the time to play the 50e anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between China and Japan. All planned commemorative events should be canceled immediately.

(Read the editorial in Japanese on this link.)

Author: editorial board, The Sankei Shimbun