Supporters of ex-Pakistani PM Khan vow to block his arrest on terrorism charges





ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (Reuters) – Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered outside his home on Monday to prevent police from arresting him on terror charges linked to a weekend televised speech.

Police filed charges against former cricket star Khan on Saturday over what they said was a threat in the speech in which he spoke about the police torture of an aide who faces sedition charges for incitement to mutiny in the army. Read more

“We won’t spare you,” Khan said in the speech, in which he named the police chief and judge involved in the case against his aide. “We will pursue you.”

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Police cited the comment in a report seen by Reuters.

“The purpose of the speech was to sow terror among the police and the judiciary and to prevent them from doing their duty,” the police said in the report.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside his home on Monday chanting slogans against the government and the police.

“I had called to take legal action against them (police and magistrate),” Khan said, adding that the government had nonetheless registered a terrorism case against him.

“All these things show that we don’t have the rule of law in Pakistan,” he said, adding that he had 16 cases against him, in addition to this latest terrorism case.

“They’ll have to crush us before they can get to Khan,” said a Sher Jahan Khan supporter outside Khan’s hilltop house overlooking the capital, Islamabad.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan block a road with a car, as they gather to prevent his arrest on anti-terrorism charges, in Islamabad, Pakistan August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Waseem Khan

Read more

“If Imran Khan is arrested…we will take control of Islamabad with people power,” threatened a former minister in Khan’s cabinet, Ali Amin Gandapur, in a post on Twitter.

Later in the day, a court granted Khan three days’ bail before his arrest, Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, told reporters, after which protesters began to disperse.

Khan served as prime minister from 2018 until April this year, when he was forced to resign after losing a confidence vote in parliament. Since then, he has been campaigning for new elections.

Khan appeared at the main gate of his home to greet his supporters, according to a tweet posted on his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s official page.

Khan was unavailable for comment, but Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesperson for the PTI, dismissed the charges against Khan as politically motivated, telling reporters they were being used to prevent Khan from leading anti-government rallies.

The use of anti-terrorism laws as the basis for prosecutions of political leaders is not uncommon in Pakistan, where the Khan government has also used them against opponents and critics.

Khan came to power with what political analysts said was backing from the military, and he won the election on a conservative platform that appealed to many middle-class and religious voters.

But analysts said Khan fell out with the military after a dispute over the appointment of a chief spy.

Khan has denied ever receiving military support and the army, which has ruled the country for more than three decades of Pakistan’s 75-year history, denies any involvement in civilian politics.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Karachi; Written by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel, Nick Macfie, William Maclean

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/supporters-gather-home-pakistans-former-pm-khan-aiming-foil-arrest-2022-08-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos