Jokowi asks Kadin to optimize opportunities in the food sector





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invites entrepreneurs who are members of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) to seize opportunities in the food sector. According to him, this opportunity is open amid the threat of a food crisis due to global economic uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine. This was conveyed by the President when giving directions to the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), East Jakarta on Tuesday (23/8/2022). “In all difficult conditions, in all difficult situations, there will be opportunities, and those who can take advantage of this opportunity are entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs, ladies and gentlemen, nothing else,” he said. Tuesday (23/8/2022). He continued, he would not be bored constantly reminding him of the uncertainty in the global economy, because the process is not over. According to him, the conditions are not getting easier, but are actually getting more complicated. “In the past, for example, international institutions estimated that 9 countries were going to collapse, 25 more countries were added, 42 countries were added, the last 66 countries whose economies would collapse and one by one began. That’s what we’re up against now,” he said. Jokowi also recounted when he paid a working visit to Ukraine and Russia to meet the respective heads of state, where talking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lasted 1.5 hours and with President Vladirmir Putin 2.5 hours . “I saw the truth [antara Rusia-Ukraina] I want a space for dialogue, but on the ground I see that it is difficult to bring together in a dialogue room between President Putin and Zelensky, so I turn to the food crisis and I want to talk about it” , did he declare. He explained that in Ukraine there are 22 million tons of stock, plus 55 million tons of new crop, which means that 77 million tons are in Ukraine, while in Russia there are 130 million tons of wheat, so the total of the two countries is 207. million tons of wheat. Jokowi also compared that rice consumption in Indonesia was only 31 million tons, while wheat stocks of 207 million tons could not come out. As a result, importing countries, especially Africa, currently find themselves in very difficult conditions. Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the selected videos below: quality content

