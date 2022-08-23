The West must not lose Africa to China and Russia

Africa is the continent of the future. Yet Europe and the United States do not pay enough attention to their 1.4 billion inhabitants. They are losing influence to China and Russia.

While China, Russia and even Turkey recognize the importance of Africa, Europe and the United States have not made the continent a priority. GIS

Lately, Africa has seen a procession of high-level visitors. In July and August, French President Emmanuel Macron toured several countries, as did Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan preceded them late last year and again in February this year, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Rwanda in June for the heads of government meeting of the Commonwealth. Probably due to the zero-Covid policy, no high-level Chinese leader has visited Africa lately.

Africa is a remarkably diverse continent. North Africa is separated from the rest of the landmass by the vast Sahara Desert. North Africa is a close neighbor of Europe, which lies across the Mediterranean Sea. Thousands of years of easy navigation on the Mediterranean helped to establish a common cultural zone between Southern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. The emergence of Islam in the 7th century separated North Africa from Europe.

Sub-Saharan Africa and the Sahelian zone have long been, with the exception of the coastal outposts and the Cape of Good Hope area, terra incognita for Europeans. It was only after the availability of cures for tropical diseases and malaria that Europeans began to explore and then colonize Africa in the mid-19th century.

The legacy of colonialism

Colonization, then widely accepted in Europe and the United States, cannot be reduced to the harmful effects of exploitation and oppression alone. Much has been achieved in the areas of education, infrastructure and health care. The continent’s population grew from around 90 million in 1870 at the start of colonization to some 230 million in 1950. Decolonization began in the second half of the 1950s. By 2021 the population had climbed to 1.4 billion people.

Africa is a rich continent with a young population. Its arable land could theoretically support many more than the current population. It is rich in natural resources, such as iron ore, cobalt, lithium, copper, uranium, manganese and many other minerals.

Africa’s strategic position between the Indian and Atlantic oceans means that the continent could play an important role in future geopolitical developments. There are 54 African countries represented in the United Nations, which gives the continent an important position (about 30%) in the votes, but also in other sub-organisations of the UN.

Since decolonization, Europe and the United States have unfortunately not focused much on Africa. Beyond a few commercial transactions and misallocated aid, the West has been absent from the continent. However, fears of mass migration have recently sparked interest in Europe.

The West promotes values ​​in a paternalistic way.

Meanwhile, China and Russia have increased their influence in Africa. Beijing has exercised it mainly by developing infrastructure, helping to secure access to raw materials and agricultural products, and in return its strategic influence. Moscow is strong in military development and security. Turkey has understood very well the importance of the continent. It is active in infrastructure and business, but also in the field of defense with a naval base on the Sudanese Red Sea. Turkish Airlines is Africa’s largest airline, serving more than 50 destinations on the continent.

China, Russia and Turkey limit themselves to working within the existing structures. They do not criticize countries on governance, political systems, cultural habits and traditions, whether on issues of gender, birth control or equality. The West, however, promotes values ​​in a paternalistic way. This is not always appreciated and, although economic aid is welcome, such paternalism is seen as a new form of colonialism.

Recent high-level visits

Mr. Lavrov has visited Ethiopia, Egypt, Uganda and Congo-Brazzaville. It was a demonstration that Russia has the foreign policy power to challenge the West on this continent. In the UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 17 African countries abstained. The Russians focus on equal partnerships and tangible projects have paid off.

During his two recent visits, President Erdogan visited Angola, Nigeria, Togo, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea-Bissau. Turkish business is booming, humanitarian aid is on the way (as in Somalia) and infrastructure projects such as a railway linking landlocked Ethiopia to the port of Djibouti are underway. Ankara treats African nations as true partners worthy of respect.

The Chinese presence is now the strongest of the foreign ones. The country’s policy is to further increase its influence without openly criticizing the host countries.

Mr. Blinkens’ journey may have lacked pragmatism. He has visited South Africa, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The main objective was to encourage African nations to join the containment and sanctions policy towards Russia. He didn’t have an easy task. It has even been made more difficult because the US Congress is proposing legislation called the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act. His host in Pretoria, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, criticized the law as penalizing African countries and called it offensive legislation.

The American commitment does not match the Chinese investments.

Secretary Blinken pointed out that Washington do not dictate what choices Africa should make and no one else either. The United States will launch a $200 million Global Fragility Act each year for the next 10 years. This program will invest over a decade in promoting more peaceful, inclusive and resilient societies in places where conditions are conducive to conflict. The American commitment is not up to the mark Chinese investment. Ms Pandor has ridiculed her partners in Europe and elsewhere for their condescending and intimidating attitudes. The elsewhere could have been a diplomatic way to include the United States and the Global Fragility Act.

A similar impression could prevail in Rwanda. Rwanda has no natural resources apart from agriculture.

President Paul Kagame led a successful transformation of the country. However, instead of focusing on mutually beneficial interests, Mr Blinken criticized alleged Rwandan support for M23 militias in eastern Congo. There is no reason for the US Secretary of State to meddle in this issue, especially since the M23 could also have legitimate reasons to defend minorities.

President Macron visited Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau with the intention of reviving France’s postcolonial relations with the continent. Although the policy of the trip is not to touch on governance issues, the French leader said he would address these issues in conversations. Mr. Macron can be presumptuous in his attitude, for example, in promoting birth control. This is a delicate subject because children in Africa provide social security for the elderly.

The main challenge for France, however, is to stem the growing influence of the Russian army in certain African countries. In Mali, French peacekeeping troops have now been replaced by Russians. Russian security forces and mercenaries operate in Libya, Sudan, Central African Republic, Mozambique and Madagascar. Paris also feels threatened by Turkey.

The impact of President Macron’s mission remains doubtful.

What Africa Needs

What Africa needs is the understanding, equal treatment and respect it receives from its non-Western partners.

Specifically, the West can help by facilitating access to its markets for African products. To encourage Western companies to operate on the continent, their investments must be legally protected. Protectionism, bureaucracy and regulatory barriers are a big problem, both in Africa and in the West.

Africa is important to the West, but Africans must also be masters of their own affairs. While Europeans and Americans demolish monuments and change the names of streets and institutions that have any connection with colonialism, they maintain a condescending attitude towards Africa that does great harm to the continent of the future.