Supporters of Pakistani Imran Khan vow to prevent his arrest on terrorism charges





Hundreds of supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered outside his hilltop mansion in the capital on Monday, vowing to prevent his arrest on anti-terrorism charges, officials from his political party said.

The move follows a complaint filed Saturday by police against Khan for threatening government officials during a public speech about the alleged torture by police of one of his aides, who faces sedition charges for incitement to mutiny in the mighty army.

Protesters chanted against the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which took power after Khan was ousted in a confidence vote in April.

“If Imran Khan is arrested…we will take control of Islamabad with people power,” a former cabinet minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, threatened on Twitter as some party leaders urged supporters to prepare for mass mobilization.

Another former ministerial colleague, Murad Saeed, told national television stations that police had issued orders for Khan’s arrest.

Islamabad police, however, refused to confirm this.

Khan’s aide, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters outside a court in Islamabad that the party had asked for bail for the leader before any arrests were made.

The use of anti-terrorism laws as the basis for prosecutions of political leaders is not uncommon in Pakistan, where the Khan government has also used them against opponents and critics.

Saturday’s police report, seen by Reuters, cited Khan’s comments that he would “not spare” the Islamabad police chief and a female judge for the arrest of his aide.

01:45

“The purpose of the speech was to sow terror among the police and the judiciary and to prevent them from doing their duty,” the police said in the report.

Legal experts say public threats put the lives of officials on the line and were in effect tantamount to threatening the state, so the terrorism charges apply.

The army also became a target for Khan, who said it did not help him stave off a US plot that overthrew him, a charge Washington has denied.

The military, which has ruled directly for more than three decades of Pakistan’s 75-year history, rejected Khan’s claim. He also denies any interference in politics.

Pakistan’s electronic media regulator banned the live transmission of Khan’s speeches as inflammatory.

(Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220822-police-file-terrorism-charges-against-pakistan-s-khan-intensifying-political-tensions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos