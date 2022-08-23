PM Modi efficiency tips: Show results, ministers announced | India News





NEW DELHI: Months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the cabinet to increase their efficiency and adopt best governance practices, ministers have now been asked to give details on compliance and progress on the concrete points of his advice.

Sources said ministers and their departments were recently asked to submit their responses on several issues, including purchasing goods and services through the Government e-Market Place (GEM) portal, holding a ‘tiffin baithak” with officials and the use of social media to disseminate government decisions, to name a few.

TOI learned that the concept of tiffin baithak, which Fashion had introduced in Gujarat when he was chief minister, focuses on meeting with officials around food. Officials bring their tiffins to meetings and share their food and ideas. They said ministers are advised to instill this culture as a way of building a team and bonding among peers.

“The Government places great importance on monitoring and follow-up. This follow-up of practical advice pre-selected after series of meetings of the Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister shows how progress is monitored. We have given the details concerning our departments, “said a senior government official.

Sources said ministers and their departments have been asked to use space technologies such as geolocation to reduce leaks and corruption. Ministers have been instructed to hold meetings with relevant stakeholders at least once a month and to post government programs on social media to show how citizens will benefit. They were also asked to provide details on grievance redress mechanisms.

Practical advice identified for ministers also included meeting with at least five civil servants on a weekly basis to leverage institutional memory and get feedback from teams, including office boys, telephone operators and others. The ministers were also instructed to organize conferences of all ministers of state to discuss important issues twice a year and to take action for faster resolution of court cases.

