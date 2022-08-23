Make the most of the opportunities in every challenge: President Jokowi





Yes, we must be vigilant and cautious, but we must not become pessimistic Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged domestic entrepreneurs to take advantage of new emerging opportunities and not harbor pessimism despite the currently gloomy global economic conditions. “Yes, we must be vigilant and cautious, but we must not become pessimistic. We must remain optimistic because there will be opportunities in every challenge,” the president said at the National Chamber of Commerce Leaders’ Conference and of Indonesian Industry (KADIN). meeting here on Tuesday. While reminding entrepreneurs as individuals capable of seizing opportunities in all conditions, Jokowi also suggested that they look for new opportunities in the food industry. “As there is a food crisis, the opportunity is in the food sector, and food is currently very salable. Recently, China requested 2.5 million tonnes of rice, while Saudi Arabia requested 100 000 tonnes. Right now we are holding back their demand first, but when production spikes thanks to your participation in the industry, maybe we can continue with a very good price,” he said. Explain. The President pointed out that Indonesia has managed to maintain food resilience at a time when more and more countries are only beginning to secure their food stocks by restricting exports. “Everyone is securing their own country as they should. Therefore, we must be grateful because two weeks ago we received a certificate from the International Rice Research Institute applauding our food resilience and self-sufficiency that we have started since 2019,” Jokowi said. noticed. Meanwhile, the president encouraged KADIN entrepreneurs to seize the opportunities of sorghum by developing plantations in East Nusa Tenggara, which had proven fertile for growing the commodity. Apart from sorghum, Jokowi also highlighted maize as another commodity storage potential that entrepreneurs can make the most of due to its high demand for domestic and export purposes. He then urged KADIN to avoid working with traditional methods and instead innovate through mechanization and collaboration with stakeholders. “(Create) a consortium and work together to develop 100 hectares of land with modern technologies, such as using drones to fertilize the soil. This is the KADIN I’m waiting for,” the president remarked. Related News: Jokowi urges KADIN members to plant sorghum in NTT

