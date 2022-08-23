Imran Khan, convicted under terrorism law, turned against his benefactors in 2018 and plays on tensions within the army





The political turmoil in Pakistan that began with Imran Khan’s allegation that he was removed from office as prime minister by a plot hatched by the United States has intensified. Pakistan’s former prime minister and leader Tehreek-e-Insaf has been convicted under the country’s anti-terrorism law after speaking at a public meeting calling on the military to side with him in its battle to return as prime minister, but what exactly attracts the terrorism charge is still unclear. A court granted him protection from arrest until August 25. An aide was arrested last week for remarks allegedly intended to incite mutiny in the military. The current turbulence reflects a recurring theme in Pakistani politics, the military is still the final decision maker of political fortunes. Khan has now given this an ironic twist. Elected through the strenuous efforts of the military and the ISI, they worked overtime to engineer his victory. Khan has now turned against his 2018 benefactors. By appealing to neutral Khans for support from the military establishment, the ousted prime minister is now playing on tensions within the military. General Qamar Javed Bajwa is due to retire as army chief in November this year. Khan has, more or less, accused Bajwa of being a key player in his withdrawal, and wants to see his back to secure his own return, electoral or otherwise. Khan and his supporters claim that many middle echelons of the military support him, not their own leader.

That would be treading dangerous territory in civil-military relations anywhere, but even more so in Pakistan. As Khan demonstrated when stepping down with a no-confidence vote, he is strapped for money. Nothing is forbidden. In a country where anti-American sentiment is high, his speech won him a lot of support, as evidenced by the PTI’s victories in the Punjab Assembly by-elections, which helped the party win him back from the PML (N ) in power. Crowds at Khan gatherings grew with each meeting. It may also have struck a chord within certain sections of the military. There is another irony. Khan calls his opponents thieves for their alleged corruption and led the charge against Nawaz Sharif which ultimately cost the latter his prime ministership in 2016 and earned him a permanent ban from holding elected office. But he and his supporters reject the accusation, recently confirmed by the Pakistan Election Commission, that the PTI benefited from illegal foreign funding. It could end with the disqualification of Khan and his party.

In this complex context, the decision to slap Khan with a terrorism charge, perhaps followed by an arrest, could end up making him a political martyr, especially if the dots connect with the military. Already, the government is on the dock for its heavy handed measures against pro-Khan journalists and TV stations. As Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif attempts to stabilize the economy and his government imposes unpopular measures in exchange for an IMF bailout, his government is certainly not becoming more popular. The Pakistani army could also emerge weakened from the political turmoil. An institutional response to protect itself could be a game-changer, with possible ramifications not just for Pakistan but for the entire region.

This editorial first appeared in the print edition of August 23, 2022 under the title “Imrans gambit”.

