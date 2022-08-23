Latest from Trump: 300 classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, report says





Liz Cheney says it would be very difficult to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley

Former President Donald Trump reportedly went through several boxes of presidential documents himself, The New York Times reported Monday night.

The federal government has reportedly recovered a total of 300 classified documents since Mr. Trump left the White House, multiple sources told The Times.

Mr. Trump has filed his formal response to the Mar-a-Lago raid by FBI agents: a lawsuit demanding that documents seized by the Justice Department be overseen by a special master.

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the original search warrant, is weighing whether to order the redacted publication of an affidavit that led to the search authorization or keep it completely sealed.

The Ministry of Justice is also speaking out. In a brief statement responding to Trump’s lawsuit, an agency spokesperson noted that a judge agreed the government had established probable cause to execute a search warrant and pledged to respond. more in court.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney said she saw no evidence of political motivation behind the Mar-a-Lago raid. Speaking to ABC This Week on Sunday, Trump’s prominent critic made his stance on the FBI’s search for the former president clear.

I think when you think about the fact that we were in a position where the FBI, the Department of Justice, felt the need to execute a search warrant at the home of a former president, that’s a really serious thing for the nation, Ms. Cheney said.

Read Andrea Blanco’s full story here:

The eight U.S. House and Senate leaders who need to be briefed on secret military and intelligence matters have asked the Justice Department for access to the cache of classified documents that were seized from the former’s home. President Donald Trump in Florida.

Read Andrew Feinberg’s full story here:

The ex-president reportedly feared his son-in-law would use his book to take full credit for Trump’s accomplishments in the White House. Despite the fact that his reason is completely unclear, it really seems to be Kushner’s goal.

Read Andrew Feinberg’s article here:

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president spoke to his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to come up with.

In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as a White House adviser and also touched on his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his woman.

Read Sravasti Dasgupta’s full story here:

A veteran media analyst at a news outlet was fired on Monday after calling former President Donald Trump an orange face. Bill Cranes’ inappropriate comments violated the station’s commitment to unbiased coverage, WSB-TV said.

Mr. Crane was known as the WSB’s chief television and radio political analyst and commentator. He joined the station in 2006.

Ray Carter, chief executive of WSB, told a broadcast that Mr. Crane had made remarks that were inconsistent with our commitment to fair and unbiased reporting and analysis.

A new NBC News poll has shown that the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, improved his standing in a possible primary. Republican presidential election of 2024.

But the same poll also showed that 57% of Americans believe investigations into potential wrongdoing by the former president should continue.

Read Eric Garcia’s full story here:

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s hotly-watched Senate race, criticized the Democrats’ recently passed climate and health care bill.

Mr. Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner, criticized the Cut Inflation Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week.

Read Eric Garcia’s full story here:

The Pentagon again on Monday denied a request from the District of Columbia for National Guard assistance in dealing with thousands of migrants being bused into the city from Texas and Arizona.

According to a copy of a letter to the city, the Department of Defense said the use of the DC National Guard would be inappropriate and adversely affect the overall readiness of the troops, causing some of them to cancel or disrupt military training.

Read the full story by Associated Press here:

All election workers in a rural Texas county resigned less than three months before November’s midterm elections.

A scramble is now underway to train replacements and ground them in layers of new Texas election laws that are among the toughest in the United States.

The resignations more broadly made the county of about 27,000 people that overwhelmingly backed former President Donald Trump in 2020 an extraordinary example of the fallout from threats against election officials.

Read the full story by Associated Press here:

Liz Cheney says Donald Trump and the GOP would likely work to keep her out of the debate arena if she ran as a Republican in 2024.

She made the prediction Sunday on ABCs This Week, while entertaining speculation about her future political plans. Ms Cheney has openly hinted that she could run for president in 2024, but in her interview today she warned that she would only do so if she thought there was a way forward. victoire.

Read John Bowden’s full story here:

