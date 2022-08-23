Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India: Report | Business and Economy News

Apple Inc. plans to start manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the products were initially released in China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had expected.

The company has been working with suppliers to speed up manufacturing in India and reduce the production lead time for the new iPhone by six to nine months for previous launches, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple, which has long made most of its iPhones in China, is looking for alternatives as the Xi Jinping administration clashes with the US government and imposes shutdowns across the country that have disrupted economic activity.

Analysts such as TF International Securities Group’s Ming-Chi Kuo said they expect Apple to ship the next iPhone from both countries around the same time, which would have been an important benchmark in efforts. Apple to diversify its supply chain and create redundancies.

Foxconn Technology Group, the leading maker of iPhones, studied the process of shipping components from China and assembling the iPhone 14 device at its factory outside the southern city of Chennai. of India, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the efforts are confidential. . This included finding ways to maintain Apple’s high standards of privacy.

Apple and Foxconn ultimately determined that a simultaneous launch in India and China was unrealistic this year, although that remains a long-term goal, the people said. The first iPhone 14s from India are expected to be finished in late October or November, following the initial September release, they said. An ambitious goal would be the Diwali festival which begins on October 24, one person said.

A spokesperson for Apple, based in Cupertino, Calif., declined to comment. Foxconn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Redington India Ltd., which distributes Apple products in the country, rose 9.5% after Bloomberg’s initial report.

Matching the pace of iPhone production in China would have marked a milestone for India, which is touting its appeal as an alternative at a time when Covid lockdowns and US sanctions are jeopardizing China’s position as a factory in the world. Assembling iPhones often involves coordinating between hundreds of suppliers and adhering to Apple’s notoriously tight deadlines and quality controls.

Some people within Apple and Foxconn had hoped to start simultaneous production in India this year, but that was never an official plan. To ensure a smooth launch, Apple wanted to focus on upgrading operations in China first and then production in India, one of the people said.

Apple partners began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, the start of a years-long effort to build manufacturing capacity in the country. As well as offering a backup to its existing operations, the country of 1.4 billion people is a promising consumer market and the Modi administration has offered financial incentives for tech production under its Make in India.

One of the challenges in reducing the Indian production cap is secrecy. Apple goes to great lengths to keep new product details confidential, and imposing the same stringent controls in a second country would prove difficult.

According to two of the interviewees, local leaders in India have gone through the entire corner of a section of one of Foxconn’s multiple assembly lines, sequestering workers and examining all possible ways to compromise security around it. of the device. So far, the drastic security checks and strict isolation of its facilities in China would be difficult to replicate, one of the people said.

Apple has also raised concerns about Indian customs officials, who typically open packages to check whether imported materials match their declarations, another potential vulnerability for product secrecy.

Even if Apple and Foxconn had planned a simultaneous launch, supply chain challenges would have hampered the goal. China, the source of many iPhone components, has gone through successive waves of lockdowns, complicating the process of shipping components across the country.

India’s workforce and factories have not easily adopted the highly controlled practices that Apple requires from suppliers. Ever since Apple started assembling iPhones in India through contractors Foxconn and Wistron Corp. Five years ago, workers revolted against wages and food quality in two major incidents.