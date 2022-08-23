Narendra Modi – Narendra Modi silent, the narcotics will be the congressional polls





Infuriated by the deafening silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Gujarat’s burgeoning narcotics trade, Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked which members of the state and central government are protecting the drug mafia. The Congress has declared its intention to make drugs one of Gujarat’s main electoral boards, saying the cartels cannot operate without political protection.

The party launched a website, RejectDrugsRejectBJP.in, on Monday and posted a phone number asking people in Gujarat to join the campaign against drugs. Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: All those who believe in the ideals of Mahatma Gandhis should join the fight against drugs, which threaten to destroy our future generations. Rahul, who has constantly demanded an explanation from the prime minister over the massive narcotics seizures at private ports in Gujarat, asked four questions on Monday about what he described as the ease of doing the drug trade in Gujarat: 1. Drugs worth thousands of crores arrive in Gujarat. Who spreads this poison in the sacred land of Gandhi-Patel? 2. Why were the owners of private ports not questioned despite frequent seizures? 3. Why have Narcos (drug dealers) not been caught by the Narcotics Crime Bureau and other government agencies until now? 4. Who are the people who sit in the state government and the Center and who protect their mafia friends? Prime Minister, how long will you remain silent? You will have to answer. At a press conference in Ahmedabad on Monday, Shrinate said: Between 2017 and 2022, drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore were seized. Who transforms this dry state into a drug state? Such drug cartels and crime syndicates cannot thrive without political protection. Who wants to play with our future generations? Why aren’t the Union Prime Minister and Home Secretary talking despite several sensational seizures worth thousands of crores? The state’s interior minister, Harsh Sanghvi, must be sacked immediately. Congress has flagged drug trafficking as a national security threat for months, but it has elicited no response from the Center at a time when Modi and Shah have targeted opposition-led states on all sorts of issues policies, big or small. Shrinate said: Now drug manufacturing companies have been discovered in Gujarat. Gogo (a paper device used to inhale drugs) is available from any pot shop, or other type of vendor, in Gujarat. Illegal alcohol is available on order. Isn’t Modi-Shah concerned about this threat to society? Wondering if the NCB, CBI and ED are sleeping, Shrinate said: Why do drug syndicates prefer private ports in Gujarat? Have their owners been grilled? Have new directives been issued to strengthen security in private ports? What about consignments worth thousands of crores that have reached markets across the country? She indicated the parties’ determination to raise this issue in elections later this year. Bharat Jodo Yatra On Monday, Rahul engaged with NGOs and civil society representatives across the country to discuss the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will start on September 7. He told the meeting that the traditional means of political resistance would not be effective under the current circumstances as the country’s institutions had been captured. Rahul said people should rise up against the government to save the country, and Bharat Jodo’s campaign would provide such a platform to bring concerned voices together. Congress convened a national conclave of civil society groups on Monday to discuss the plan and logistics. The organizer of the committee overseeing the yatra, Digvijaya Singh, said the program was political but not limited to one party. He said civil society groups, activists, NGOs and ordinary citizens could join them with their own flags or the national flag as the march was not intended to be a congressional spectacle. The issues raised during the Yatra will be economic, political and social.

