Officials hooked on imports of state-owned goods, Jokowi: Wow, really stupid





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has pointed out that it is foolish to continue using the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) to purchase imported goods. “Very funny, our state budget collect taxes, PNBP, royalties to the APBN. Then it appears as government expenditure, which is purchased by imported goods. Wow, we are really stupid if we keep doing this, no,” Jokowi said during a briefing at the Indonesian Provincial Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), Jakarta, on Tuesday. (23/8/2022). Therefore, he requested all ministries, state institutions, BUMN/BUMD and local governments to stop purchasing imported products with the state budget. He pointed out that the APBN and APBD should be spent to purchase local goods or products produced in the country. “State budget money, BUMN money, APBN expenditure, APBD and BUMN expenditure must and must buy domestic products,” Jokowi said. Read also : Jokowi invites Kadin to seize opportunities in the food sector To support the use of the budget for domestic products, the government has asked all regions to commit to allocating their budgets to purchase local products through MSMEs that are included in the e-catalogue. “Now I have asked for signatures, all areas are pledged, how many trillions can you buy, how many billions can you buy. Commitments have appeared at Rp 897 trillion. This is an opportunity for colleagues MSMEs to access the e-catalogue,” said Jokowi. Regarding MSMEs, Jokowi appealed to the central and regional Kadin so that MSME actors can enter the digital ecosystem. In the last 2 years, 19 million MSMEs out of a total number of 64 million have entered the electronic catalog. Read also : How much can people make from APBN expenditure of Rs 3 trillion? “Take them all. Then also invite them to enter the electronic catalog, I also pass it to the president of Kadin, the duties of the regional Kadin are the same, the superior products in the districts/cities, the provinces are included in the electronic catalog,” Jokowi said. According to him, all e-catalogs are open so that all players from medium, small and micro-enterprises can participate. So that national products can be used for projects financed by the APBN, the APBD and the BUMN. Publisher: Jauhari Mahardhika ([email protected])

