Why Pakistan wants to arrest its popular former Prime Minister Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a speech during a massive rally in Lahore on August 13, 2022. Photo: Arif ALI / AFP

Tensions reached a boiling point when hundreds of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered outside his mansion in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad late Sunday night.

His supporters gathered there in a bid to protect their leader from arrest after he was charged under the country’s anti-terrorism laws. If found guilty, the cricketer-turned-politician hero could face several years in prison.

The country’s ruling government and Khan’s party have been at loggerheads in a bitter power struggle since the leader’s controversial ousting in April. As Pakistan braces for devastating floods and a major economic crisis, analysts warn that the latest political developments threaten further public unrest.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shout slogans as they guard his residence outside Islamabad on August 22, 2022. Photo: Aamir QURESHI / AFP

Charges have been brought against the politician following an impassioned speech he gave at a rally on Saturday. In it, he threatened two officials with legal action – the capital’s police chief and a judge – and accused them of being responsible for the arrest and alleged torture of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill.

“We won’t spare you,” Khan said, addressing the judge and police chief directly. Gill was arrested Aug. 9 on sedition charges that accuse him of inciting mutiny in the country’s most powerful institution, the military. Sedition charges in Pakistan carry the death penalty.

Khan and members of his party claim Gill was tortured and sexually assaulted in police custody. Police and government ministers have denied allegations of extrajudicial torture against Gill.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s media regulator banned the live broadcast of Khan’s speeches and accused the former cricketer of spreading hate speech. Internet monitor NetBlocks said internet services in the country cut off access to YouTube after Khan broadcast a live speech there. In the speech, he referred to “neutrals,” a sarcastic understatement for the military. He claimed local police “were under pressure from neutrals to beat up” his party workers.

The police complaint against Khan argued that his speech was intended to “terrorize” senior police officials and the judiciary. The politician was released on bail until Thursday. Speaking at a press conference, a senior leader of Imran Khan’s party, Fawad Chaudhry, claimed there was “no legal basis” for the police complaint against Imran Khan, and that “the country is practically under martial law”.

Supporters of Imran Khan wave his flags during a massive rally to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence in Lahore on August 13, 2022. Photo: Arif ALI / AFP

Members of Khan’s party urged their supporters to take to the streets in rallies against Khan’s impending arrest.

“If Imran Khan is arrested…we will take control of Islamabad with people power,” Khan’s former minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Twitter.

As Imran Khan’s supporters prepare to push back against his possible arrest, a top political analyst predicts the charges will be challenged in Pakistan’s highest court. “Every regime in Pakistan tries to corner its political opponents by invoking the anti-terrorism act, which is not supported by the Supreme Court, it has been proven time and time again,” Mubashir Zaidi told VICE World News.

Khan was removed from office following a vote of no confidence in parliament against him in April. Since then, Khan has held large rallies across the country and called for new elections in the country. He claimed his ouster was orchestrated by a conspiracy between his opposition parties and the United States, an allegation that the US State Department and the Pakistani military have denied.

