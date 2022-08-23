Trilateral effort

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyi, his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the United Nations chief launched the first effort last Thursday to hold talks on the nuclear power plant and grain exports. It was the first major effort in the past six months to defuse the overwhelming tension and roll back the war. Mr Erdogan said he would continue talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, not least because most of the topics discussed would require the Kremlins’ agreement. With meetings held at such a high level ~ it was Erdogan’s first visit to Ukraine since the start of the war, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ second ~ some expected a breakthrough, at least on specific issues. But nothing was apparent.

Gathered in the western city of Lviv, away from the frontlines, leaders discussed swapping PoWS and visiting UN atomic energy experts to help secure Europe’s largest nuclear power plant , which is at the center of fierce fighting that has raised fears. of a disaster. Erdogan has positioned himself as an intermediary in efforts to stop the fighting. Although Turkey is a member of NATO, its sluggish economy depends on Russia for trade, and it has tried to find a middle way between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan urged the international community after the talks not to abandon diplomatic efforts to end the war that has killed tens of thousands and forced more than ten million Ukrainians from their homes.

The Turkish President reiterated that the Ankara government was ready to act as a mediator and facilitator. And then the punchline, I remain convinced that the war will end at the negotiating table. The community of nations must hope that this will be the case. One of the main issues that figured in the Lviv talks was the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Moscow and kyiv accused each other of bombing the complex. Condemning the Kremlin for what he called nuclear blackmail, President Zelenaskyy demanded that Russian troops leave the plant.

Most importantly, it is imperative that a team from the International Atomic Energy (IAEA) be allowed entry. The zone must be demilitarized, and we must tell it like it is. Any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide, the UN Secretary-General told the media. Erdogan also expressed concern over the fighting around the plant, saying: We don’t want to experience another Chernobyl. Zelenskyy and the UN chief agreed Thursday on arrangements for an IAEA mission to the plant. But it was not immediately clear whether the Kremlin would agree to the terms. As for a troop withdrawal, Moscow fears that would make the nuclear power plant vulnerable.