Trump asks special master to go through documents seized at Mar-a-Lago





Former President Donald Trump filed a motion Monday demanding that federal investigators stop reviewing documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago mansion earlier this month until a neutral special master can be found. appointed to review the records.

The 27-page filing in Florida federal court also asked the federal government to provide more details about what was seized in the Aug. 8 raid on the Palm Beach 45th Presidents’ estate and demanded that the department of Justice return any item not covered by the search warrant.

Former President Donald Trump has filed a motion requesting the appointment of a special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago during the FBI raid.Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

We now demand that the Department of “Justice” be instructed to immediately STOP examining the documents illegally seized from my home. ALL documents have already been declassified,” Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform shortly after the petition was filed.

The former president then called the FBI raid an unnecessary, unwarranted, and un-American break-in that violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.

The filing, which is the first on Trump’s side since the raid, suggests the FBI’s search was politically motivated, calling it a shockingly aggressive move that was undertaken without any understanding of the distress it would cause most Americans. .

Trump’s filing also asked federal investigators to detail what was taken and to dismiss anything unrelated. Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes, according to the filing. Therefore, we seek legal assistance following an unprecedented and unnecessary raid on President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

The complaint notably described Trump as the undisputed favorite in the 2024 GOP presidential primary and general election should he decide to run, adding that politics could not impact the administration of justice.

Elsewhere, Trump’s attorneys argued that the more than two dozen boxes of documents seized in the raid were allegedly covered by executive privilege.

This case caught the attention of the American public. Merely adequate safeguards are not acceptable when the issue in dispute relates not only to President Trump’s constitutional rights, but also to the presumption of executive privilege, the filing says.

Trump’s complaint claims there was no reason for the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago because the former president had already been cooperating for a month as the feds reviewed the presence of classified documents at his home in Florida.

According to his complaint, the raid came two months after Trump and his attorneys voluntarily cooperated with a May 11 subpoena to turn over additional documents.

Trump invited the FBI to come to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the documents on June 3 and even hosted the agents in the dining room, according to the filing. FBI officials were then shown the basement storage room where boxes of documents and other memorabilia from Trumps four years in the White House were kept.

The document claimed that after viewing the exhibit, an FBI agent told the Trump team, “Thank you. You didn’t need to show us the storage room, but we appreciate it. Now everything makes sense. »

Trump supporters standing near police after the raid at Mar-a-Lago on August 9, 2022.Nicholas Nehamas/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The filing also confirmed reports that DOJ counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt requested on June 8 that the door to the storage room be ‘secured’ – as well as surveillance footage of the complex was assigned to appear two weeks later, on June 22.

Three days after the raid, on August 11, lawyers for the former president attempted to deliver a message to Trump’s Attorney General Merrick Garland during a conversation with Bratt. That message, according to the filing, was as follows: “President Trump wants the Attorney General to know that he has heard from people across the country about the raid. If there was one word to describe their mood, it’s “angry.” The heat rises. The pressure is mounting. Whatever I can do to reduce the heat, to lower the pressure, let us know.

That same day, Garland announced that he had requested the unsealing of the search warrant and a list of what had been taken.

In his statement Monday, Trump said he would have turned over the seized documents had it not been for the despicable raid on my home two months later.

He added that he wanted to give them to the National Archives until they were needed for the future Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum.

Trump’s motion was filed hours after U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart formally denied the Justice Department’s motion to keep the affidavit underlying the search fully sealed.

The Justice Department argued during a court hearing last week that releasing the affidavits would provide people with a “road map” of its investigation and potentially chill cooperation from witnesses.

Reinhart acknowledged in his Monday filing, which largely repeated what he said in court last week, that the redactions to the affidavit could be so extensive that the document would become meaningless.

Still, the judge said he thought the document should not remain fully sealed given the intense public interest in the investigation.

Reinhart gave the DOJ until 12 p.m. Thursday to provide it with a redacted copy of the affidavit that it could then possibly make public.

