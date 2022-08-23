You are reading an excerpt from Todays WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest for freeincluding news from around the world and interesting ideas and opinions to know, delivered to your inbox every day of the week.
Alexander Dugin: The World Politics of the Russian Nationalist Ideologue
Two days later, Russia’s internal security service, the FSB, identified a suspected Ukrainian secret agent as the culprit and said she fled to Estonia with her young daughter after carrying out the attack after weeks of preparatory supervision. Ukrainian officials denied the request; an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Ukrainian television that his nation is not a criminal state, like the Russian Federation is, and moreover not a terrorist state. (On Monday, Russian missiles continued to rain down on civilian populated areas in various parts of Ukraine.)
Conspiracy theories abound about one incident, everyone seems sure it was an assassination. Rumors circulated that Dugin could have been the intended target, either by foreign agents or by internal rivals in Russia. Some Experts speculated it was a false flag operation carried out by the FSB with Dugin even a conniving accomplice to further cloud attitudes towards Ukraine and justify an escalation.
In a statement, Dugin used the tragedy of his daughter’s death to call for a decisive victory over Ukraine. Our hearts yearn for more than just revenge or retribution, he said. It’s too small, not Russian style. We only need our Victory. My daughter has placed her life as a young girl on her altar. So win, please!
Car bombing sows unease among Putin’s war cheerleaders
Dugin’s rhetoric, writings and speeches are said to have shaped the thinking of a generation of Russian political elites, including President Vladimir Putin, in the first decade of the new century.. (Although some analysts point out that his influence over the Kremlin may be overstated.) As my colleagues have noted, he has long championed the Russian conquest of Ukraine.
Dugin claims to have called for the annexation of Crimea as early as the 1990s and is credited with helping to revive the concept of Novorossiya, or New Russia, the term coined in the 18th century for the lands the Russian Empire had captured to the Ottomans, many of them. is now in Ukraine as a nationalist engine of Russian ambitions. He is also the main propagator of the idea of Russky Mir, or Russian world, an expression linked to the expansive and revengeful nationalism of the Putin era, rooted in both imperial nostalgia and Orthodox Christian identity.
There is no place for Poland on the Eurasian continent. […]
Russia, in its geopolitical and sacro-geographical development, is not interested in the existence of an independent Polish state in any form,
wrote Aleksandr Dugin in his Foundation of Geopolitics (1997). pic.twitter.com/5SVtbrdu2s
—Stefan Thompson (@StefanTompson) August 21, 2022
These ideological moorings led him to pursue activities that would see him sanctioned by the United States. He was active in the separatist regions during the 2008 Russo-Georgian war and in 2014 in Ukraine, where US officials say he recruited people with military and combat experience to fight on behalf of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, my colleagues reported.
Ukraine must either be wiped off Earth and rebuilt from scratch or the people must get it, Dugin said in 2014, as a political crisis in Kyiv served as the pretext for the Kremlins’ initial land grab. to the side. I think kill, kill and kill. Don’t talk anymore.
Daughter of Putin allies killed near Russian capital: What you need to know
In his 1997 bestseller, Foundations of Geopolitics, Dugin describes his defining worldview. He sees Russia as a civilization-state at the heart of what should be a Eurasian Empire, a landmass stretching from Vladivostok on the Pacific across Europe. It is fundamentally at odds, according to Dugins, with the sea power of the United States and its lesser sidekick, Britain, and should represent a sort of illiberal bulwark against Western liberalism.
He also advised in the book that Russia deploy the tacit influence and disinformation campaigns in Western democracies that we have seen in recent years. It is particularly important to introduce geopolitical disorder into American domestic activity, dougin wroteurging Russia to fuel all kinds of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflict to destabilize internal political processes in the United States.
Dugin sees Russia’s geopolitical destiny as he said so in an interview earlier this year, as an expansion of its Eurasian power the assertion of Russia as an independent civilization with its own traditional values. And it will not be complete until we unite all Eastern Slavs and all Eurasian brothers in one big space. Everything stems from this logic of fate and Ukraine too.
In 2011, Putin was pushing for the creation of a Eurasian Union with Russia and a handful of former Soviet states likely to tighten ties with Moscow. Dugins’ embrace of Russian-centered Eurasianism led him to encourage other nations’ versions of the theme, including Chinas Belt and Road Initiative. He also cultivated closer ties with Turkish nationalists, some of whom draw inspiration a long tradition of Turkish Eurasianism.
When Zhang Weiwei (apparently Xi Jinping’s favorite scholar) wants to discuss his denial of Xinjiang with foreigners, who does he turn to?
Aleksandr Dugin, the Russian neo-fascist.
The horseshoe theory in practice. pic.twitter.com/4abJpOvijp
— Fergus Ryan (@fryan) August 22, 2022
Russia blames Ukraine for car explosion that killed daughter of Putin ally
Dugin, supported by Russian ultranationalists business tycoon Konstantin Malofeevfound fellow travelers around the world. He applauded the election of former President Donald Trump in 2016 during a conversation with American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Dugin’s writings have been praised by a motley cast of American white supremacists and right-wing extremists.
Dugin also found common cause with Europe’s far right, including influential parties in France, Italy and Austria. He met Dutch far-right leader Thierry Baudet, and expressed his admiration for the movement of politicians in the Netherlands. In a recent interview, Baudet describes Putin’s war in Ukraine as a great and heroic fight against the globalists and the deep state.
Dugin now finds himself at the heart of the latest conflagration between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow blaming the car explosion on Kyiv. Andrii Yusov, spokesman for the General Directorate of Military Intelligence of Ukraine, told my colleagues that his agency would not comment on the incident. But he added that I can say that the process of internal destruction of the Russky Mir, or the Russian world, has begun, and said that the Russian world will eat and devour itself from within.
War in Ukraine: what you need to know
The last: Grain shipments from Ukraine are accelerating under the agreement reached between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. The Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had sent food prices skyrocketing and raised fears of rising hunger in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, left.
The fight: The conflict on the ground continues as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to crush Ukrainian forces, which have at times been able to put up stiff resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes are pinned on the liberation of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, and eventually Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Fears of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain as the two parties accuse each other of bombing it.
Arms: Western arms supplies help Ukraine slow Russian advances. US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike further behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn analysts’ attention and concern.
Pictures: Washington Post photographers have been in the field since the very beginning of the war, here are some of their most powerful works.
How you can help: Here’s how those in the United States can help support the people of Ukraine as well as what people around the world have donated.
Read our full coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.
