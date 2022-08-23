Explained: The terrorism charge against Imran Khan and the new political hot spot in Pakistan





Political tensions in Pakistan escalated on Monday as police announced they had filed terrorism charges against ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly threatening officials in a speech at a rally on Saturday. As Imrans’ party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) warned of nationwide protests if he was arrested, hundreds of his supporters gathered around his residence to prevent their leader from being arrested. Meanwhile, Imran moved to Islamabad High Court and was granted bail until August 25.

What led to this flashpoint?

The crisis began after a key aide to Imran, Shehbaz Gill, was arrested on August 9 following comments made on television, which the country’s media regulator, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), described as seditious and tantamount to inciting the armed forces to revolt.

The PTI has since claimed that Gill was tortured in custody and that his life remains in danger. At his rally on Saturday, Imran attacked a judge who had approved a 48-hour physical remand for Gill and pledged to press charges against senior Islamabad police officials.

Shortly after, the former Prime Minister was himself convicted under Article 7 of the Anti-Terrorism (Repression of Acts of Terrorism) Act for terrorizing the police and the judiciary in his speech.

What does Imran Khan want?

Keen to capitalize on the current momentum in his favour, the former prime minister is pushing for a snap election. While his popularity waned ahead of his ousting in April, that changed dramatically after he was defeated in a no-confidence motion he managed to describe as orchestrated.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan outside his residence in Islamabad on Monday. (AP Photo)

His dramatic account of US-dictated regime change, which claimed he was expelled for pursuing an independent foreign policy, struck a chord with his supporters, most of whom are young and middle class. Pakistani.

The PTI chairman has since used the same argument to question neutrals, a euphemism he uses to single out the military for their alleged role in supporting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s PML-N-PPP regime.

He backed this up with his speech on building a Naya Pakistan free of corrupt politicians. The PTI won resounding victories in the polls in Pakistan’s Punjab province, the homeland of the Sharifs, which rattled its political opponents.

By continually upping the ante through his well-attended marches and rallies, Imran not only aims to delegitimize the regime that replaced him, he also hopes the pressure will help advance the planned National Assembly elections.

What position has the Pakistani army taken?

In remarks that got him into trouble, Gill said the lower and middle echelons of the military and their families were firmly behind Imran, and that this had angered the government. The PTI continues to count on the support of part of the Pakistani army.

Even before he lost power, the former prime minister reportedly tried to move the pieces to get a loyalist, then ISI leader, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, as the next army chief. This involved refusing to confirm army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwas the appointment of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the next ISI chief for three weeks. Until then, the Bajwa-Faiz-Imran trio were seen as working together to preserve the experience of Pakistan’s military hybrid regime, which brought the PTI to power in 2018.

But in the end, Imrans’ attempt to create a center of power in the military loyal to him cost him the support of his military benefactors and his post as prime minister.

Today, although there is talk that Imran continues to enjoy some support from the army, there is also an opinion that the army does not want the PTI to sweep the next elections, whenever ‘they will be held, because it would be difficult to exercise control over such elections. popular diet.

Police officers escort Shahbaz Gill after a court appearance, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP/PTI Photo)

Where is Pakistan next?

There are two key steps to watch as the current crisis unfolds. The first is the date on which the end of the current mandate of the army chiefs is approaching. COAS Bajwa is due to retire in November this year. But he may still have a chance of getting an extension as he is 61 and the age at which an army chief must retire in Pakistan is 64.

The picture should be clear by mid-September. It is unclear how Imran plans to script the victory he hopes for if Bajwa continues or clears the army stables before stepping down.

The other important milestone is the general election to be held next year. Pakistan’s Election Commission had said in April that it would not be able to organize polls until May 2023. The ECP plans to start a delimitation exercise based on a special census in January and conclude it in three months .

In the meantime, pitched political battles are expected to continue on the streets and across institutions, which are notorious for taking sides in power struggles in Pakistan.

The ECP recently ruled that the PTI receives foreign money, which is illegal in Pakistan. The decision could result in the party being banned from politics, which Imrans opponents are already demanding.

Imran has made it clear that his party will continue to protest until the polls are announced. The PML-N, in turn, accuses him of trying to challenge state authority by inciting rebellion.

An X factor could be the return from London of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan. While this may energize the ranks of the PML-N, the army’s entrenched distrust of the former Sharif and its support for current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could disrupt the party’s narrative.

Another variable is Pakistan’s precarious economic situation. The ruling dispensation blames the PTI and Imran for the current financial mess, but on the other hand, he may not have enough time to script a turnaround before getting into an election battle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/explained-terror-charge-on-imran-and-the-new-political-flashpoint-in-pak-8105734/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos