KAMMI rejects fuel price hike rhetoric: We expect Jokowi’s partisanship





Jakarta – Indonesian Muslim Student Action Union (COMB) dismissed the talk of price hikes essence (fuel). The government’s final position on the speech will reflect President Joko Widodo’s bias.Jokowi). “We are waiting for the partisanship of President Joko Widodo to make this decision. Are you sensitive and listening to the complaints of the people? Or do you no longer care about your own people,” said PP KAMMI President Zaky Ahmad Riva’i, in a written press. press release, Tuesday (23/23)./8/2022). According to KAMMI, the price of fuel is not appropriate if it is increased at this time. Because now is the time for economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. KAMMI hopes that there are no policies that hinder the economic recovery of the community. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “So the decision whether or not to raise the price of fuel will jeopardize the self-esteem of President Joko Widodo in front of his own people. If the price of fuel continues to rise, I am sorry that self-esteem of the president continues to decline,” Zaky said. On the other hand, the impact of inflation must also be taken into account by the government. Rising fuel prices will also cause a ripple effect, although the price of basic necessities has also been volatile lately. “We are asking the government to consider the impact going forward, so people don’t have to be burdened by this decision,” Zaky said. Head of Public Policy Division of PP KAMMI Ammar Multazim Bil Haq highlighted the issue of fuel subsidy budget. If the problem is that the budget is no longer strong enough to support fuel subsidies, then the solution is to reduce the national project budget for fuel subsidies. “The increase in the price of Pertalite fuel (subsidized fuel) is the same as the government approves of the increase in unemployment and poverty, so we call on KAMMI cadres in all regions to prepare to take measures to descend in the street. KAMMI’s attitude clearly rejects the talk of fuel price increases,” Ammar said. Government speech Last week, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said the government was currently considering raising the price of subsidized fuel. So far, subsidies provided through the state budget to maintain fuel prices have been too heavy for the state pocket. At that time, Luhut said that next week (now this week), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would speak to the public about the decision to raise fuel prices. According to him, so far, Jokowi has issued various indications that the subsidies can no longer be withheld. “Increase the price of Pertalite, which we subsidize quite a bit, and also of diesel, modeling the economy (calculations) has been made. Maybe next week the president will announce what and how this price increase,” Luhut said during a virtual public lecture at Hasanuddin University on Friday (19/8) last week. Today, Tuesday (23/8), Jokowi opens his voice. He asked the government to pay attention to this speech. Jokowi doesn’t want people’s purchasing power to drop. Jokowi also ordered his aides to calculate inflation before deciding to raise fuel prices. “It concerns the livelihoods of many people. So everything has to be decided carefully,” he told Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, east Jakarta, earlier. (dnu/aik)

