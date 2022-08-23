Trump files lawsuit demanding special master in Mar-a-Lago search case





In the submission, titled Motion for Judicial Oversight and Additional Relief, Trump’s lawyers also asked that investigators be barred from further reviewing seized documents until a third-party review process is in place. .

The court assigned Trump’s claims to Fort Pierce, Fla., U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Senate-confirmed Trump appointee about a week after Trump lost in the 2020 election.

It’s unclear if Cannon will be the first to rule on Trump’s demands or if it will be the magistrate judge who granted the warrant, Bruce Reinhart. A Reinhart decision would, in any event, be appealable to a district court judge such as Cannon.

Trump’s lawyers said they were told by a prosecutor that a Justice Department screening team was reviewing the seized records to weed out any privileged material, but Trump’s lawyers argue the protection isn’t enough.

The 27-page dossier is full of typical Trump political bombshells, including boasts about the power of former presidents from the 2022 campaign and the Mar-a-Lago estate itself. But it also confirmed aspects of the timeline related to the Mar-a-Lago search, including the fact that the Justice Department issued two subpoenas before the search, one for documents on May 11 and one another for security camera footage in late June.

Trump also released a statement calling the raid despicable and said he wanted the documents recovered so he could turn them over to the National Archives for possible inclusion in the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum.

We now demand that the Department of Justice be ordered to immediately STOP reviewing the documents illegally seized from my home. ALL documents have already been declassified, Trump said.

The court filing also describes repeated contact between Justice Department counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt and Trump’s legal team over several months, including a phone call from the former to the latter at 9:10 a.m. on August 8 to inform them that a group of FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago executing a search warrant. The search, according to the record, lasted about nine hours.

Trump sought to portray his involvement with the Justice Department as cordial up to the time of the search, but did not explain how boxes of material designated as highly classified remained at Mar-a-Lago after lengthy discussions with investigators.

Three of Trump’s attorneys signed the legal brief: Lindsey Halligan, who is based in Florida, as well as Washington-based attorney James Trusty and Baltimore-based attorney Evan Corcoran.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said government lawyers will deal with Trump’s latest legal salvo in court.

The Aug. 8 search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was authorized by a federal court after finding probable cause, Coley said in a statement. The department is aware of tonight’s motion. The United States will file its response in court.

