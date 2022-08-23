IHC to file contempt proceedings against Imran over controversial remarks about session judge





The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday decided to initiate contempt proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for making controversial remarks regarding Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The decision was made by Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq while hearing a petition filed by the PTI challenging the police pre-trial detention of imprisoned party member Shahbaz Gills.

At a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 Park on Saturday, Imran threatened to file a complaint against the Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police and said: We will not spare you not. He then warned the judiciary against its one-sided attitude towards his party, saying it had to be prepared for the consequences.

The PTI President also warned Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved the two-day physical remand of aide Imrans Shahbaz Gills at the request of the capital police, that she would also face disastrous consequences.

During today’s hearing, Islamabad’s Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon raised the issue in court and urged the judges to consider Imrans’ comments.

However, they replied: That is a separate issue. We will see what will be done on it.

Later that day, after consulting with other judges, the court decided to issue a contempt notice to Imran.

A wider panel comprising Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Judge Babar Sattar and Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case which is expected to be heard tomorrow (Tuesday).

The court opinion comes a day after Imran was convicted under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism (Punishment for Acts of Terrorism) Act over his comments during his rally in Islamabad on Saturday.

The First Information Report (FIR) filed against the head of the PTI, filed at Margalla Police Station, Imran had terrorized and threatened senior police officials and a female judge of the additional sessions respected in his address.

The FIR also called for legal action to be taken against Imran and for an exemplary sentence to be meted out.

Subsequently, the head of the PTI contacted IHC today to request a protective bond. A two-member bench comprising Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Judge Babar Sattar took the petition and agreed to Imrans’ request, barring the police from arresting him until Thursday, August 25.

Govt to try to get Imrans’ bail thrown out: Sanaullah

Meanwhile, in an interview today with Geo TV presenter Hamid Mir, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that if Imran is granted bail by the court, the government will try to have him dismissed.

We will ensure that he is arrested by the court, he said. And I believe that the high court will conduct a thorough investigation against him for having threatened the judge of the hearings.

Responding to a question regarding which prison Imran would be sent to, the minister said the PTI leader would be sent to the prison he wanted to stay in. We can also declare any area of ​​Islamabad sub-prison.

Even if he goes to Punjab jail where he can get benefits [] I’m sure he won’t be able to stay there with all the facilities, he added.

SCBA welcomes IHC decision

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), in a statement released later in the day, welcomed the IHC’s decision, saying the manner in which the names of the women judges for the additional session were publicly launched was not only offensive and derogatory, but also undermined the dignity and prestige of the whole. judicial system.

His [Imrans] such conduct also revealed how much he cares about the respect and reverence of honorable judges.

The statement said the country’s Supreme Bar could not turn a blind eye to such malicious acts, which undermined the dignity, decorum and prestige of the judiciary.

Time and time again, this association has maintained that everyone is free to express their disagreement with the judgment but that no one is free to undermine the respect and dignity of judges, she said.

The SCBA also said it would not allow anyone to sabotage the dignity and respect of the judiciary, adding that such dismissive acts should be dealt with with an iron fist.

Imran criticized for his remarks

Prior to the registration of the FIR, Sanaullah said the government was holding legal consultations on whether to file a separate complaint against the PTI president for his provocative speech on Saturday or name him in a previous case.

This all takes place in the continuity of a campaign after the Lasbela incident when six army officers were martyred followed by Gills’ attempt to incite the ranks of the army to go against their higher command, then Imran threatening a female judge and police officers for performing their duties in accordance with the law, the minister said.

The minister had also denied PTI allegations that Gill was being subjected to torture in custody.

Earlier, Sanaullah also tweeted that Imran should face the law for threatening and insulting the magistrate and the police officers.

The minister had said that the head of the PTI would not be allowed to challenge the state order by inciting rebellion.

Meanwhile, several other leaders of the ruling alliance, including Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PPP Farhatullah Babar, also condemned Imran’s remarks against the judge and the police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1706227

