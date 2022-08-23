What do you mean by less freedom? Jokowi denounces a media personality





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo denied that freedom of expression in the country is somewhat curtailed under his rule and used his own experience to describe how the real situation is indeed “very liberal” when answering a question from media personality Karni Ilyas. Jokowi posted the clip of the interview on his Instagram account on Tuesday. Karni, the editor of the TV One news channel, known to be a staunch critic of Jokowi’s government, especially during his first presidential term, said there were “many people among the communities and numerous surveys” that suggest Indonesia still lacks free speech. “What do you mean by less freedom? We hear people making derogatory remarks against the president, people insulting the president on a daily basis. We hear ordinary people chanting ‘stupid president’,” Jokowi replied with a smile. “What else do we want?” [The Indonesian] democracy is already very, very liberal in my opinion despite the fact that we belong to the eastern world known for its politeness, good manners and civilized culture. Mr. Karni, don’t you see it yourself? said the president. “I need to hear from you directly,” replied Karni, who is famous for his talk show “Indonesia Lawyers’ Club” which many Jokowi supporters accuse of being the mouthpiece of the opposing camp. It’s not uncommon to hear critics like Rocky Gerung calling Jokowi “a foolish president” during the show on TV One. Jokowi also told the veteran reporter that when people are angered by insults and sue for defamation, he, as president, cannot interfere in the justice system. Karni asked another question about Jokowi’s stance on calls to run for a third term, which is against the constitution and the fact that the president himself has repeatedly stressed that he has no interest in doing so. “I have answered such a question several times. Mr. Karni, why are you still asking me this question? Jokowi replied “That’s not exactly the subject of my question, but your supporters continue to campaign for an extended term or even a third term…” Karni said. “In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with that. In addition, it is part of democracy and ideas. We allow people to say “Jokowi quit!” or ‘replace the president!’ So why should we prevent people from having another idea? said Jokowi. The lengthy interview also touches on the economy, the planned relocation of the nation’s capital, Indonesia’s G-20 presidency and a high-profile murder case that sees a police general as the prime suspect. But it is the subject of democracy and freedom of expression that was posted on the president’s Instagram account.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/what-do-you-mean-by-less-freedom-jokowi-blasts-media-personality The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos