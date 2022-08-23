Imran Khan will be arrested as soon as his bail ends on August 25: Minister Pak





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be arrested on August 25 as soon as his three-day protective bond expires, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced.

Imran Khan, who was convicted of offenses under the anti-terrorism law, was released on bail ahead of his arrest by the Islamabad High Court on Monday. He also ordered him to apply to a competent anti-terrorism court by then.

According to Pakistani media, the Interior Ministry had written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office asking for permission to arrest Khan in the terror case against him. Today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will be arrested on the day his bail expires.

Imran Khan was convicted under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism (Punishment for Acts of Terrorism) Act for comments he made at a rally in Islamabad last Saturday (August 20), during which he s pledged to prosecute police officers and a female judge and alleged that a close associate was tortured after his arrest.

The FIR against Khan reads that in his speech he had “terrorized and threatened senior police officials and a respected female Extra Sessions judge” in an effort to prevent them from carrying out their duties and refrain from pursuing any action against anyone related to his PTI party.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah told a press conference that the government was holding legal consultations before taking action against Khan. He alleged that the speech of the PTI leaders was the continuation of a tendency to target the army and other institutions.

CONTEMPT CASE AGAINST IMRAN KHAN

Meanwhile, trouble was mounting for the beleaguered PTI leader, as the Islamabad High Court filed contempt proceedings against him for allegedly threatening a female magistrate judge.

The High Court will hear the contempt case and the first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. A notice has been sent to Khan, who is also facing a terrorism case.

At a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Saturday, Khan threatened to file a complaint against the Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police and said: We will not spare you not.

He then warned the judiciary against its one-sided attitude towards his party, saying it had to be prepared for the consequences.

The PTI Chairman also warned District and Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved the two-day physical pre-trial detention of her aide Shahbaz Gill at the request of Islamabad Police, that she would also face disastrous consequences.

— ENDS —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/imran-khan-to-be-arrested-protective-bail-ends-august-25-terror-case-rana-sanaullah-1991360-2022-08-23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos