Presenter Laura Kuenssberg talks about Boris Johnson, internet bullies and her biggest gig yet





Some of his fondest memories are walking around with his team. It sounds amazing when you’re on the prime ministers plane, but more often than not you’re on the 6:06 a.m. train from Euston to New Street and then working in a car park and running out of sandwiches at cheese and coleslaw. But it’s a lot of fun. She remembers the crew scrambling to avert disaster when she discovered a hole in her skirt moments before she had to stand up and ask a question during a televised press conference. Somehow we managed to find a bit of black camera tape. Was the skirt black? Oh, it’s a vogue wardrobe issue! Fortunately, yes, it was. She also loved the camaraderie in the lobby. When I started, there was a political editor, it was me. When I finished, there were seven of us. I’m really proud of that. Is she in a female Beeb WhatsApp chat with Emily Maitlis (who recently jumped ship for LBC) and Europe editor Katya Adler? Kuenssberg smiles: I’m not going to reveal my WhatsApp secrets! She will say that we make a big deal of all the rivalries in the media. What people don’t see are friendships. When I left, the other female political editors took me out to dinner. People don’t see that and that’s really important. She leans in particular on her good friend Adler, with whom she has often been heard bursting into laughter in episodes of their award-winning film Brexitcast podcast, to help him keep a sense of perspective in the Westminster bubble. Katya has this saying: you can take the job very seriously, but you don’t have to take yourself seriously. We really laugh at ourselves, confirms Adler on the phone from Brussels. We have the same cheeky sense of humor and the same love of the absurd. They are both, she says, very hard workers and realize the privilege of the work we do and the importance of the team. It’s not self-centered journalism Laura doesn’t walk around, I’m so important. She’s going, I want to do a really good job. Andrew Marr also provided support. He was very nice, says Kuenssberg. We were going to try to have lunch during the summer. In the meantime, she’s dipped back into old episodes of the Sunday show from the 1990s, when the slot belonged to that other big BBC freak, David Frost. Big shoes and all that. But Kuenssberg does not scare easily. She’s keen to uphold the show’s incredible legacy, but intends to be absolutely ruthless in the main job of getting answers for audiences from people who make decisions for all of us. Plus, of course, she said, slipping her watch on her wrist and pocketing her phone, making it a TV staple. Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg airs on BBC One on September 4

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/laura-kuenssberg-interview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos