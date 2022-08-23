Turkish FM: Palestinians return to thaw with Israel, new envoy will be appointed in a few days





Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday that his country would introduce a new ambassador to Israel in the “coming days,” and defended resuming full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state, saying the Palestinians were favorable to this decision. Cavusoglu, in an interview with Turkish television a few days after the announcement of the reciprocal reinstatement of their ambassadors by the two countries, and before the visit to Ankara on Tuesday by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, claimed that the Palestinians knew that they would benefit from closer ties between Jerusalem and Ankara. Both the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah faction and the terror group Hamas in the Gaza Strip “know that through this dialogue we will better defend the Palestinian cause”, he said. “Normalizing our relations with Israel does not mean that Turkey will make concessions. Cavusoglu cited a phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, in April amid growing tensions surrounding Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. “Israel broke the rule not to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan,” he said, referring to claims that Israeli security forces had broken the fragile status quo at the site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims. Cavusoglu claimed that following the appeal, the situation on the ground has improved. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms The two countries announced the full renewal of diplomatic relations last Wednesday, following a recent phone conversation between Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits the Al Aqsa Mosque compound on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/ Mahmoud Illean) Lapid hailed the development in a statement as an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel, adding: We will continue to strengthen Israel’s position in the world. As part of improved relations, the two countries said they would soon exchange ambassadors and consuls general, although no timetable was provided. Cavusoglu said in his interview on Tuesday that he would present Erdogan with a candidate for ambassador to Israel in the “coming days”. Abbas is due to meet Erdogan later on Tuesday on his second visit to Turkey in a year. The veteran Palestinian leader’s visit is widely seen as an attempt by Turkey to show that its moves to mend relations with Israel have not come at the expense of its support for the Palestinian cause. Israel was a longtime regional ally of Turkey, before a 2010 commando raid on the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara, part of an anti-blockade flotilla, left 10 Turkish militants dead after attacking Israeli soldiers boarding the ship. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, leads the way for President Isaac Herzog during a welcoming ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Despite an official apology from then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Erdogan maintained his rage, blaming the Jewish state for keeping Hitler’s spirit alive during Operation Defensive Shield in July 2014 and calling him a ‘”Terrorist state”. Relations improved somewhat afterward, but both countries withdrew their ambassadors after Erdogan in 2018 brought charges of state terrorism and genocide against Israel when dozens of Palestinians were killed in riots in Gaza in May that year, after then-US President Donald Trump controversially displaced the American. Tel-Aviv Embassy in Jerusalem. Amid diplomatic signals this year that Erdogan was seeking to relax with Israel, Herzog traveled to Ankara on an official trip in March and was greeted in the capital by a full military motorcade. Erdogan likely sought to unfreeze relations with Israel to reduce Turkey’s growing political and economic isolation. Turkey’s currency has plummeted in recent years, leaving Turkey in economic turmoil with elections scheduled for 2023. Ash Obel and AFP contributed to this report.

