Boris Johnson rented a car to discover the beauties of Euboea and impressed the locals (PHOTOS) – Greek City Times





Boris Johnson, when visiting Karysto, preferred to rent a car for personal use to explore the unique beauties of the south Euboea. Still accompanied by his security personnel, who were discreetly and politely in the area, the British Prime Minister warmly welcomed the employees of the rental company. He received a brand new SUV from the famous car rental company Joyride Car Rental, which has stores in Karystos and in the Athens airport area. The owners have also frequented the premises, which welcomed him and informed him on the wider area of ​​southern Evia, with printed maps of the region. From the beginning, he showed a particular interest in Euboea, emphasizing natural beauty and quality of life. He visited the beaches of Potami, Giannitsi, the islands of Petalia in the rental car he drove with his family and tried the high quality local gastronomy. On the days of his visit, he was accommodated at the unique Villa Kasteli, specializing in alternative tourism in the Mekounida region with an incredible view of the bay of Karystos. Boris Johnson is a known lover of ancient Greek language and culture. In the past, he used verses or excerpts from ancient Greek writings in many of his speeches. A case in point is his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on climate change which included a quote from Sophocles. The expression used by Boris Johnson comes from Antigone and in English it is translated as “Many things cause terror and wonder, but nothing is more terrifying and wonderful than man”. He wanted to emphasize that everyone is capable of both good and evil. Polite and approachable throughout his presencehe received from the directors of the car company a souvenir – a translated collector’s edition with the most important poems of the main Greek poets. READ MORE: Boris Johnson slammed by UK media for vacationing in Greece during cost of living crisis.

