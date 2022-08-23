Monkeypox enters Indonesia, Jokowi orders Minister of Health to prepare for vaccination





The government has detected the first case of monkeypox in the country. President Joko Widodo has also requested Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin to immediately administer the monkeypox vaccine. “I ordered the Minister of Health. The first is immediate vaccines,” Jokowi told Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Jakarta, Tuesday (8/23). Additionally, he instructed Budi to keep an eye out for high-interaction locations. Gates of international arrivals must also be strictly inspected to prevent transmission. Despite this, the head of state reminded the public not to panic too much because the transmission is through direct contact. He also stressed the importance of community preparedness to deal with monkeypox. Meanwhile, a number of countries will vaccinate monkeypox with lower doses, such as the UK and Spain. This is done because the vaccine stock is limited. Last week, the European Medicines Agency also authorized the dose reduction of the monkeypox vaccine. Spain’s health ministry said each vaccine dose would be split into five doses. Meanwhile, the vaccine used is Imvanex Bavarian Nordic, the only monkeypox vaccine currently available. Spain’s health ministry said vaccination against monkeypox would be ruled out for pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. So far, cases of monkeypox have spread to 94 countries around the world. Citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total number of confirmed cases reached 41,358 on Friday (8/19). If you look at its distribution in Asia-Pacific, Israel is the country with the highest number of monkeypox cases at 194 cases on Friday (8/19). Australia ranks second with 89 cases, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 16 cases and Singapore with 15 cases. In Indonesia, the Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of monkeypox on Saturday (20/8). The patient is a 27-year-old man from Jakarta. “He was confirmed positive after a PCR test was carried out two days earlier. The person concerned had indeed just traveled from abroad,” health ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/ameidyonasution/berita/630460e49bea8/cacar-monyet-masuk-ri-jokowi-perintahkan-menkes-siapkan-vaksinasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos