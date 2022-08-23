Andhra CM Jagan seeks help from PM Modi for speedy completion of Polavaram project

Chief Minister (CM) of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Monday, August 22.

CM Jagan has urged Prime Minister Modi to help complete the construction of the Polavaram project at the earliest by approving the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore, already approved by the Technical Advisory Committee.

AP CM demanded the Prime Minister to repay Rs 2,900 crore, which the state government spent on the Polavaram project.

He also urged Prime Minister Modi to settle bills fortnightly as in other national projects and not by component and to provide Rs 10,000 crore on an ad hoc basis for the construction of the project, reports Economic times.

The Polavaram Irrigation Scheme is a multi-purpose scheme located on the Godavari River near the village of Ramayyapeta in Polavaram Mandal, where the river emerges from the last range of the Eastern Ghats and enters the plains of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

This project aims to develop a total irrigation potential of 4,36,825 ha, generate 960 MW of hydropower, supply drinking water to a population of 28.50 lakh in 611 villages and divert 80 TMC from water to the Krishna river basin.

The Polavaram Irrigation Scheme has been designated as a National Scheme under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014.

The Polavaram Irrigation project missed its April 2022 deadline. However, 77% of the project headworks, 93% of the right main channel works and 72% of the left main channel works have been completed to date.