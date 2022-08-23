Chinese airline owner Juneyao Group plans to enter booming electric vehicle market – sources





SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Juneyao Group, the parent company of Chinese carrier Juneyao Airlines (603885.SS), plans to start manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs), two people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to diversify. who have been hit hard by COVID. Shanghai-based Juneyao, owned by Chinese billionaire Wang Junjin, his brother and nephew, is setting up an in-house team to explore electric vehicle manufacturing plans, said the people, who declined to be named because they were not allowed to speak to the media. Plans are still at a preliminary stage, they added, but it would allow Juneyao to tap into a booming market that has been helped by generous government subsidies and tax exemptions. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Juneyao did not respond to a request for comment. Electric vehicles, including pure-electric and plug-in hybrids, accounted for 22% of sales in the first seven months of the year, according to Chinese industry data, the highest proportion among major global markets. Established local brands Nio, Xpeng (9868.HK) and Li Auto are fiercely competing with foreign players such as Tesla (TSLA.O) in the world’s biggest electric vehicle market, but Juneyao would join a growing list of top Chinese companies. plane with little or no automotive experience rushing into the sector. Real estate group Evergrande (3333.HK), smartphone maker Xiaomi (1810.HK) and search engine giant Baidu (9888.HK) have started manufacturing electric vehicles under a government plan to lead the global automotive industry in electrification and automation. Juneyao on July 20 registered a company with a registered capital of 1 billion yuan ($146.23 million) for businesses such as electric vehicle sales, auto parts research and development, and automotive operations. electric vehicle charging infrastructure, according to Qichacha, an information provider that uses official company registration sources. An investment company controlled by Wang Han, the son of late Juneyao co-founder Wang Junyao, is also the majority shareholder of Yudo Auto, a Fujian-based electric vehicle maker, according to Qichacha. Chinese media reported that Yudo Auto’s shareholding change appeared in official documents on June 24. Yudo Auto, founded in 2015 with backing from the southern province of Fujian, is one of the few electric vehicle startups allowed by Chinese regulators, but it is struggling to sell its cars and suffering losses. Juneyao and Yudo Auto did not respond to a request for comment on the shareholding change. AIR ACTIVITIES UNDER PRESSURE The shift to electric vehicles is new business for Juneyao, the Chinese conglomerate that started selling flavored milk and yogurt to children in the early 1990s and later expanded to operate one of the world’s largest private airlines. of the country providing national and international connections. China’s domestic travel market, which had rebounded rapidly from its successful containment of the COVID-19 virus at the start of the pandemic, is suffering heavy losses this year as authorities struggle to stop the spread of the highly transmissible variant of Omicron as part of a strategy to eliminate cases. Nearly half of scheduled flights are canceled every day across China, according to third-party aeronautical data providers. Lockdowns continue to be abruptly implemented in different parts of China on COVID case numbers that are low by global standards. Juneyao Air last month warned of a net loss of 1.6 billion to 1.9 billion yuan for the first half, when its main Shanghai hub suffered from a strict citywide COVID lockdown during two months and the number of thefts fell to the lowest in the company’s history, according to a regulatory filing. ($1 = 6.8386 Chinese yuan renminbi) Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Sophie Yu; Editing by Jamie Freed Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/chinese-airline-owner-juneyao-group-plans-enter-booming-ev-market-sources-2022-08-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos