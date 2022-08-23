Jokowi: TMII tariffs should not be expensive, people should be able to take advantage of them!





Sonora.ID – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked the management of Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) that tourist fares should not be expensive, so that people can enjoy tourism in TMII. This was conveyed by President Jokowi during a virtual review of the progress of the renovation of the Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), on Tuesday (23/08/2022). “We hope that after the renovation, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) will become a tourist destination for the public as well as foreign tourists. I also leave a message that the fare should not be expensive, people should be able to continue to take advantage of this TMII,” the president said in his statement. Furthermore, President Jokowi explained that since its inauguration in 1975, TMII has never been renovated on a large scale so that many provincial buildings and platforms have been damaged and porous. To this end, the President ordered the heads of regions to participate in the renovation of their respective regional platforms. Also Read: Kunker in East Java, President Jokowi distributes social aid at Pucang Anom market “I also ordered all the provinces, the governor, to rehabilitate and renovate immediately, so that everything looks new. Some provinces have started renovating and building them,” he said. Furthermore, the President also requested the management of TMII to organize events related to cultural arts on a regular basis. “Weekly and monthly across all platforms and existing open stages. So there is a clear timeline of events for this to become a good show for the people, especially for our children,” he said. President Jokowi also hopes that the renovation of TMII, which has reached 98%, can be completed by the end of 2022. “It’s already 98%, soon it will be over and the community can immediately enjoy it again,” he said. In addition, the President also hopes that the renovation of TMII which has spent a budget of Rp. 1.1 trillion can make TMII a tourist destination for the community to see the diversity of arts and culture that the city has ‘Indonesia. Also Read: President Jokowi Encourages Central and Regional Cooperation to Control Inflation



