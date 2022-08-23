Russia, Ankara and Damascus: Who decides Turkey’s foreign policy?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is giving strong signals of a possible reconciliation with the Syrian regime, which Ankara described until very recently as a dictatorship that had to be overthrown. We have no problem defeating Assad or not, he told reporters accompanying him on a trip to Ukraine on August 18. Turkey and Syria severed relations in 2011 following the start of the war in Syria.

Turkey will have to take greater steps with Damascus to end the games taking place in the region, he said, reiterating that the United States continues to support terrorism in Syria by providing weapons and equipment to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), an ally. of the United States in the fight against the Islamic State.

Turkey considers the YPG to be a branch of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and EU.

Military incursion or cooperation?

Since May 2022, Erdogan has been discussing the possibility of another military incursion into northern Syria, where the YPG controls the Hasakah region in the northeast and Tel Rifaat and Manbij, both between two Turkish-controlled areas in the north. -west. Any incursion would be aimed at linking the two Turkish-controlled enclaves in Syria.

But neither the United States nor Russia approved such a decision. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recently said she hoped Turkey would “refrain” from launching an operation in northern Syria.

Erdogan decided to change Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind during their second face-to-face meeting in a month in the seaside city of Sochi on August 6. The outcome of the summit, however, was a shift in Syrian rhetoric from Ankara.

We are not targeting Syrian territory; the people of Syria are our brothers. Maintain territorial integrity [of Syria] is important to us too. The regime must understand this, Erdogan told reporters.

Professor Serhat Erkmen, of Istanbul’s Altinba University and an expert on Syrian affairs, said Damascus is as unhappy as Turkey with self-declared autonomous regions controlled by Kurdish forces, but lacks the military power to fight them.

Whenever Turkey considers conducting a military operation in Syria, the Kurdish-led forces renew their efforts to achieve reconciliation with Damascus. This reinforces the [Assad] the regimes’ hand when it comes to the YPG, he said, adding that Turkey and Syria share a common security threat when it comes to Kurdish forces. This is also why the limited communication that has taken place between the two countries in recent years has been conducted through their security organizations.

The Putin Effect

Vladimir Putin believes that Turkey’s security issues would be better addressed through cooperation rather than a military incursion. In 2019, Putin reiterated that the Adana Agreement, which Turkey and Syria reached in 1998, providing for close cooperation against Kurdish separatists, remains in effect. He is also keen to find a settlement between Damascus and its opponents, a decision supported by Turkey.

Protests erupted in northern Syria after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the Syrian opposition and regime must reconcile to end the war. https://t.co/JZyTyMi1SV The New Arab (@The_NewArab) August 12, 2022

“One way or another, we have to bring together the opposition and the regime in Syria to reach a settlement. Otherwise, there will be no lasting peace,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on August 11, while revealing that he had brief talks with the Syrian Foreign Minister. Faisal Mekdad last year on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement meeting in Belgrade.

There must be a strong administration in Syria to prevent any division in the country, Cavusoglu continued. “The will to dominate every corner of its lands can only be achieved through unity and solidarity,” he added.

His words sparked an eruption of protests in Turkish-held northwestern Syria. In videos shared on social media, people were seen burning Turkish flags, shouting anti-Turkey slogans and throwing rocks at Turkish military vehicles.

I think that contacts and talks between Ankara and Damascus will continue to multiply, especially because of Russia, which clearly wants an endgame in Syria. Moscow is taking advantage of Turkey’s economic difficulties and its isolation from the West. Russia wants an Ankara-Damascus settlement more than ever and will continue to push for it, Erkmen said.

Refugees: unwanted by both

Turkey is not giving up the option of a military incursion, however, despite apparent attempts at rapprochement with Damascus. Ankara has repeatedly said that one of the objectives of the military offensive will be to create a buffer zone along its border to relocate large numbers of Syrian refugees to Turkey.

Turkey has more refugees than any other country in the world. This is a hot topic in Turkish politics. A recent survey by research firm Metropoll showed that 81.7% of the Turkish population want Syrians to return to their country. Such an atmosphere, combined with the AKP’s unplanned refugee policy, makes the refugees an easy target for the Turkish political opposition. Not only far-right groups and a newly created anti-refugee party, but even the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), are promising to repatriate Syrian refugees.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has repeatedly vowed that if the opposition wins the 2023 elections it will reach an agreement with Assad and ensure the safe return of Syrians. Kilicdaroglu, who has always accused the Turkish government of fueling the Syrian civil war, praised the government’s moves towards reconciliation, but added that it was too little, too late.

Now even the government wants to send the refugees back, as the AKP is really struggling to shore up a struggling economy and has seen its popularity dwindle. But Erkmen believes that the return of Syrian refugees is not a priority for Damascus, which already faces serious difficulties in meeting the needs of its population inside the country.

Ankara also hopes that following a ceasefire between the regime and the opposition, the situation could change.

“No one wants to help rebuild without a ceasefire and peace. This includes the EU, important players in the world, as well as the international community. Therefore, we are doing our best, but the basis of all this is a ceasefire We will of course intensify our work in this regard, Cavusoglu also said recently.

The negotiating table remains loaded with issues: Damascus wants to regain control of its territories, Ankara still perceives the presence of US-backed Kurdish groups on its border as a threat and Moscow seeks to focus its energies and resources on Ukraine.

According to Erkmen, Ankara and Damascus may well increase contact and communication, but their differing views on the refugees risk preventing them from reaching a quick agreement.

Ayse Karabat

Qantara.de 2022