PM Modi hails story of establishment of India’s U20 wrestling unit

Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi has praised the Indian wrestling contingent who made the nation proud with their performance at the U-20 World Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria. The unit returned to Indian shores with a record haul of 16 medals, seven of which came from the men’s division and seven from the women’s division. India also pocketed 2 medals in the Greco-Roman variant of the competition. Our wrestlers make us proud again! Congratulations to our team for winning 16 medals (7 each in men’s and women’s freestyle and 2 in Greco-Roman wrestling) at the U20 World Championships. This is the best performance ever achieved by India. It also shows that the future of Indian wrestling is in good hands! Our wrestlers make us proud again! Congratulations to our team for winning 16 medals (7 each in men’s and women’s freestyle and 2 in Greco-Roman wrestling) at the U20 World Championships. This is the best performance ever achieved by India. It also shows that the future of Indian wrestling is in good hands! pic.twitter.com/4vQTQtUKv2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2022 India finished the competition with one gold medal, four silver medals and eleven bronze medals in total. READ ALSO | Former AIFF leadership siphoned off substantial funds, CoA forensic audit reveals The event witnessed history as Antim Phangal became the first Indian woman to be crowned U20 World Wrestling Champion. The event also shed light on the skills and talents of other promising young wrestlers who are keen to break into the sport as Sonam Malik, Priya Malik, Priyanka and Mahendra Gaikwad picked up silver medals in their respective categories. . Priyanshi Prajapat, Sito, Reethika, Abhishek Dhaka, Mohit Kumar, Sujeet Kalkal, Mulayam Yadav, Sagar Jaglan, Neeraj Baradwaj, Sumit and Rohit Dahiya won the bronze medal in their particular weight classes to add to the tally of Indians. Wrestling is a sport in which Indian athletes have historically excelled and brought laurels to the nation through their performances in various prestigious international platforms such as Commonwealth Games, Olympics and World Championships. At the recently concluded CWG 2022 in Birmingham, India won a total of 61 medals with 12 prizes coming from the wrestling contingent. Veteran wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Naveen and Deepak Punia have all landed yellow metal in their respective categories. Youngster Anshu Malik came away with India’s only wrestling silver medal in Birmingham while Divya Kakran, Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot, Deepak Nehra and Mohit Grewal walked away with bronze medals. Read it Recent news and recent news here

