Jokowi is not afraid! There is an opportunity for RI from the terrible crisis





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the current crisis could be an opportunity that Indonesia can take advantage of. Moreover, he continued, Indonesia had just won an award from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) because it was considered to have succeeded in maintaining food security and self-sufficiency in rice. According to Jokowi, a number of countries have submitted plans to import rice from Indonesia. This was conveyed by Jokowi when he gave instructions during the celebration of the 77th Independence Day of Indonesia with the theme “Strong economy, prosperous people” which was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and of Indonesian Industry (KADIN) at Riau Pavilion, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Jakarta, Tuesday (23/8/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In all difficult conditions, there must be opportunities, that’s for sure!” Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia President Jokowi was present accompanied by the Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono and the Minister Secretary of State Pratikno. Jokowi also described the domino effect of the Russian-Ukrainian war, one of which hampered the global wheat supply chain. This then triggers a domino effect to drive up food and commodity prices. In fact, he said, the economies of dozens of countries are in danger of collapsing and hundreds of people around the world are feared on the brink of acute starvation. This condition has been exacerbated by the actions of various countries which have imposed export restrictions and even bans. Initially, Jokowi said, there were only 6 countries that restricted exports, but now it has increased to 23 countries. “Everyone saves their respective country, it should be like that. Therefore, we should be grateful that 2 weeks ago, we received a certificate from IRRI that our food security is good and we are self-sufficient in rice from 2019. In other countries our shortcomings are actually declared self-sufficient in rice and the resilience system our food is good,” said Jokowi. Therefore, he said, vigilance and caution are required in a situation like this. “But don’t bring up pessimism, that’s me again, I still don’t want to. Because every difficulty must be an opportunity, that’s for sure. In any difficult condition, there must be an opportunity,” said Jokowi. “And those who can take advantage of this opportunity are entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs, ladies and gentlemen, no one else. What are the opportunities? There is a food crisis, which means the opportunity is in the food. Sell food is the fastest,” he added. . Photo: After rice, Jokowi pursues her goal of self-sufficiency in sugar and maize (CNBC Indonesia TV)

President Joko Widodo received an award from IRRI for achieving self-sufficiency in rice for 3 years and a good food security system. (CNBC Indonesia TV) Photo: After rice, Jokowi pursues her goal of self-sufficiency in sugar and maize (CNBC Indonesia TV)President Joko Widodo received an award from IRRI for achieving self-sufficiency in rice for 3 years and a good food security system. (CNBC Indonesia TV) On the other hand, although Indonesia currently has rice stocks of more than 9 million tons and is declared self-sufficient, Jokowi said it is not yet time to sell rice in the export market. . Although some countries ask Indonesia. “From China, for example, 2.5 million tons of rice. Saudi Arabia is asking for 100,000 tons of rice a month. Right now we don’t dare. But once the production jumps because the ladies and gentlemen go there, it can be plentiful and we can export it. With a very affordable price, the price is very good,” Jokowi said. Furthermore, Jokowi pointed out that it is time to encourage import substitution. next article Stock in the market suddenly flooded, the cooking oil boss said (girl/girl)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20220823101236-4-365829/jokowi-tak-gentar-ada-peluang-ri-dari-krisis-mengerikan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos