Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad Tomorrow – A Glimpse of Asia’s Largest Private Hospital

New Delhi: During the Anglo-Mysore War of 1792, an ox-cart driver named Cowasjee suffered the amputation of his nose and one of his hands. Much to the amusement of the British, in a remarkable operation, Cowasjee had his nose rebuilt. The English physicians Thomas Cruso and James Findlay witnessed this operation. This method of fixing the nose was then far superior to existing methods in Europe. This incident was reported in Gentleman Magazine, a person who identified himself as ‘BL’ wrote: “This operation is not uncommon in India and has been performed since time immemorial.Read also – Ishrat Jahan case: Pranesh’s father dies in hospital

This is considered a watershed moment in the history of plastic surgery and particularly in the field of corrective rhinoplasty. Read also – Ishrat Jahan case: Pranesh’s father dies in hospital

Also Read – Spiritual leader Amritanandamayi in Chennai on January 23-24

DO YOU KNOW THE HOSPITAL WHICH PERFORMED THE FIRST DOUBLE HAND TRANSPLANT IN ASIA? OR WHAT ABOUT FIRST HAND TRANSPLANTATION IN INDIA?

Amrita Hospital, Kochi made history in medical science in 2015 by performing first-hand transplant in India on 30-year-old patient Manu TR Again in April 2015 another transplant operation of the hand was successfully performed on a young Afghan soldier. , Abdul Rahim.

While attempting to defuse a mine, Abdul Rahim lost the lower ends of both of his arms. Manu, a rickshaw driver, saw a passenger being harassed by a group. He bravely confronted them and was pushed off the train. He lost both his hands during this tragic fall. Both men needed double hand transplants. But this had never been done in South Asia before.

But Amrita Hospital, run under the leadership of Mata Amritananda Mayi Devi, has become a pioneer of compassion by making the impossible possible. Amrita Hospital made history by performing the first and second successful double hand transplants in India. And Asia’s first upper arm double hand transplant on Shreya Siddanagowda, a 19-year-old girl, was also performed at Amrita Hospital. Health experts around the world have closely followed and appreciated these transplants. In 2015, the British Medical Journal awarded the Best Surgical Team in South Asia award to Amrita’s hand transplant team.

AMRITA HOSPITAL – 25 YEARS OF HOLISTIC CARE

Founded in 1998 by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, Amrita Hospitals has made outstanding contributions in the field of healthcare. Located in Cochin, it is one of the premier hospitals in South Asia offering the highest quality medical care, with 12 super specialty departments and 45 other departments. Amrita Hospitals is also known for its charitable medical care, which has provided free treatment to over 43.3 lakh patients, spending over 600 crores so far. In 2016, Amrita Hospitals received the Healthcare Excellence Award for Patient Safety and Medical Innovation by FICCI. During the difficult times of the Tsunami, Covid-19, various earthquakes and other massive disasters over the past 25 years, Amrita healthcare workers have been on the front line helping those in need. During Covid-19, Amrita joined with the Kerala government to vaccinate people, organized free medical camps and launched low-cost PAPR kits for healthcare workers. Apart from the Cochin campus, Amrita Hospital also runs five satellite charity hospitals, three in Kerala, one in Mysore and one in the Andaman Islands.

HEALING IN INDIA AND HEALING THROUGH INDIA

The Union Ministry of Health is planning to launch its new initiative – Heal in India and Heal by India – soon – a project that aims to boost medical tourism and thereby make India a hub for health care. excellent medical treatments. The Indian government had already identified 40 countries with higher attendance, from where patients could come to India for good quality healthcare. During this Covid pandemic, India has distributed vaccines to 71 countries, with around 58 million doses already supplied. This humanitarian action by the Indian government for international cooperation in the distribution of vaccines has been widely appreciated. This compassionate gesture will boost India’s goal of being a hub for generous medical care. Our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, tweeted in June 2022 that “The years to come will belong to those who have invested in healthcare. I am proud of the work done by our government to strengthen the health sector in India.

Apart from public hospitals, private hospitals will also have to play an important role in making India a hub for holistic healthcare. Amrita Hospital, Cochin already attracts a large number of patients from the Middle East, Africa and other South Asian countries.

ASIA’S LARGEST PRIVATE HOSPITAL IN DELHI-NCR

With its new branch in Faridabad, Amrita has the largest super-specialty hospital in Asia. The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate this 2,600 bed hospital on August 24, 2022. The facilities are top of the line in Amrita, Faridabad, with minimal carbon footprint, no sewage discharge and will soon be powered solar powered. According to Dr. Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director of Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, research collaboration will be a priority.

The hospital will have a dedicated research block spread over a seven-storey building that totals three lakh square feet with proprietary A to D GMP grade labs. The focus will be on identifying new diagnostic markers, AI, ML, bioinformatics, etc. We are in the process of entering into research collaborations with some of the world’s leading names in medical science, he added. Amritas transplant is very popular. Dr Sanjeev Singh said the hospital’s comprehensive transplant program will be one of the largest in the country. Amrita Hospital in Kochi pioneered surgeries with India’s first two-handed transplants and the country’s first upper-arm two-handed transplant, among several other procedures, and this knowledge has been transferred to the Amrita Hospital in Faridabad.

A statue of Sushruta, an Indian physician and the world’s first surgeon known as the Father of Surgery, is located at the entrance to the new hospital. It exudes India’s glorious past in medicine and the excellence of ancient Indian medical traditions that span millennia. We believe in commemorating legendary doctors like Charaka, Sushruta and Jivaka and their valuable contributions. Amrita Hospital, Faridabad plans to blend alternative medicine, especially Ayurveda, yoga and homeopathy, with modern medicine.

It will have 81 specialties and seven centers of excellence, including cardiac sciences, neurosciences, oncology, gastrosciences, bone disease and trauma, transplants, and maternal and child health. The hospital will also have India’s largest facility for treating infectious diseases. Once fully functional, this hospital will have more than 10,000 employees and 800 doctors.

The Faridabad Campus will also have a Faculty of Medicine and India’s largest Allied Health Sciences campus. When it comes to medical education, Amrita Health and Research Intensive Allied University is already accredited with the highest possible A++ NAAC rating and is India’s 5th highest ranked university in the NIRF classification.

In the Indian tradition, Bhagavan embodied even as Dhanvantara Moorthi, we believe in the importance of medicine, treatment and keeping the body healthy. Shastras also say that it is important to support the body. Throughout a long history, Indian sages and Indian people have endowed mankind with profound knowledge to cure and prevent man from health problems. Amrita Hospitals, with its new branch in Faridabad, aims to carry on the 25-year legacy of compassion-guided holistic healthcare.

[This article is authored by Sooraj Rajendran. Views expressed are personal, not related to that of India.com]